Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Trump visit

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) has tested positive for COVID-19 and plans to quarantine at his home for the next 14 days, his office announced Thursday. He currently has no symptoms.

Why it matters: The 73-year-old DeWine was set to meet President Trump Thursday on the tarmac at an airport in Cleveland and was tested as part of standard protocol. He is the second governor known to have contracted the coronavirus, after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R).

Trump was planning to visit northeast Ohio to attend a campaign fundraiser and tour a local manufacturing plant.

“A very good friend of mine just tested positive. ... We want to wish him the best. He’ll be fine,” Trump told reporters on Thursday.

The big picture: DeWine, a Republican governor, has received rare bipartisan praise for his response to the pandemic.

DeWine was one of the earliest governors in March to close bars and restaurants and implement a stay-at-home order in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

The governor in May condemned the partisan debate over face masks, arguing: "This is not about politics. ... It's about helping other people."

An Axios focus group in April found that Ohio voters wanted Trump to behave more like a governor during the pandemic, and cited DeWine as a glowing example.