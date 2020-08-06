Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus ahead of Trump visit

Photo: Justin Merriman/Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) has tested positive for COVID-19 and plans to quarantine at his home for the next 14 days, his office announced Thursday. He currently has no symptoms.

Why it matters: The 73-year-old DeWine was set to meet President Trump Thursday on the tarmac at an airport in Cleveland and was tested as part of standard protocol. He is the second governor known to have contracted the coronavirus, after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R).

  • Trump was planning to visit northeast Ohio to attend a campaign fundraiser and tour a local manufacturing plant.
  • “A very good friend of mine just tested positive. ... We want to wish him the best. He’ll be fine,” Trump told reporters on Thursday.

The big picture: DeWine, a Republican governor, has received rare bipartisan praise for his response to the pandemic.

  • DeWine was one of the earliest governors in March to close bars and restaurants and implement a stay-at-home order in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
  • The governor in May condemned the partisan debate over face masks, arguing: "This is not about politics. ... It's about helping other people."

An Axios focus group in April found that Ohio voters wanted Trump to behave more like a governor during the pandemic, and cited DeWine as a glowing example.

  • "Gov. DeWine has been a rock. He’s cool, calm, collected. He has a good team. He does make decisions and he’s made absolutely great ones. I have a lot of confidence in him," Pat M., 64, said at the time.

Axios
Updated 19 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Despite some case decreases, COVID-19 deaths are on the rise in the U.S., with California reporting a record-high average this week.

Driving the news: President Trump said in an interview with “Axios on HBO” he thinks the coronavirus is as well-controlled in the U.S. as it can be, despite dramatic surges in new infections over the summer and more than 150,000 American deaths.

Axios
Updated 3 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 18,895,712 — Total deaths: 710,110— Total recoveries — 11,402,427Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 4,852,749 — Total deaths: 159,407 — Total recoveries: 1,577,851 — Total tests: 58,920,975Map.
  3. Politics: Pelosi rips GOP: "Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn" — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive.
  4. Public health: Fauci says task force will examine aerosolized spread.
  5. Business: The health care sector imploded in Q2More farmers are declaring bankruptcyJuly's jobs report could be an inflection point for the recovery.
  6. Sports: Where college football's biggest conferences stand on playing.
Rashaan Ayesh
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Rep. Rodney Davis tests positive for coronavirus

Rep. Rodney Davis. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) announced on Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Davis, the top Republican on the House Administration Committee, said he has taken precautions against the virus, such as twice-daily temperature checks. He spoke to Republicans about staying safe after Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.) recently tested positive for the virus and spoke out against wearing face masks, Politico notes.

