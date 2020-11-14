Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tests positive for coronavirus

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaking in March 2020. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) announced on Twitter Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 but is not currently experiencing symptoms associated with the virus.

Why it matters: Sisolak's diagnosis comes as Nevada experiences record new case numbers and makes him the fifth governor to contract the virus so far this year, according to AP.

What they're saying: "With this case, I want to underscore the importance of Nevadans to stay at home as much as they possibly can at this time," Sisolak tweeted Friday.

  • "There were more than 1,800 new cases identified in Nevada yesterday and cases are growing at a rate of 1.3 percent or 1,402 new cases per day."

Go deeper: Oregon and New Mexico enter partial lockdowns

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

7 million packages could experience delays per day this holiday season

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Retailers and shippers are on a mad pre-holiday hiring spree, making them one of the few industries adding jobs during COVID-19.

Why it matters: With the entire country turning to online shopping, shippers across the U.S. are preparing for unprecedented package volumes — around 80 million per day between Thanksgiving and Christmas — and frustrating delays.

Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: "Time will tell" who won the 2020 election

President Trump. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said Friday that “time will tell” who won the 2020 election, declining to concede the race in his first public remarks since it became clear he’d lost the election to Joe Biden.

What he's saying: "This administration will not be going into a lockdown," Trump said, insisting that so long as he is president there will not be a nationwide coronavirus lockdown. "Hopefully, whatever happens in the future — who knows which administration it will be. I guess time will tell," he added.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Measles is surging around the worldThe trickiest vaccine launch in U.S. history — Cases surge 40% nationwide.
  2. Politics: More than 130 Secret Service officers reportedly under coronavirus quarantineAlito criticizes state and local coronavirus restrictions — Biden's Day 1 pandemic plan.
  3. Business: America's complacency — Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America — Ticketmaster's digital health pass to battle coronavirus could be a model for airlines.
  4. Energy: Why a vaccine won't save oil markets.
  5. States: Oregon and New Mexico enter partial lockdowns — New York's daily COVID-19 case count tops 5,000 for first time since April.
