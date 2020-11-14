Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) announced on Twitter Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 but is not currently experiencing symptoms associated with the virus.

Why it matters: Sisolak's diagnosis comes as Nevada experiences record new case numbers and makes him the fifth governor to contract the virus so far this year, according to AP.

What they're saying: "With this case, I want to underscore the importance of Nevadans to stay at home as much as they possibly can at this time," Sisolak tweeted Friday.

"There were more than 1,800 new cases identified in Nevada yesterday and cases are growing at a rate of 1.3 percent or 1,402 new cases per day."

