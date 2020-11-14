Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaking in March 2020. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) announced on Twitter Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19 but is not currently experiencing symptoms associated with the virus.
Why it matters: Sisolak's diagnosis comes as Nevada experiences record new case numbers and makes him the fifth governor to contract the virus so far this year, according to AP.
What they're saying: "With this case, I want to underscore the importance of Nevadans to stay at home as much as they possibly can at this time," Sisolak tweeted Friday.
- "There were more than 1,800 new cases identified in Nevada yesterday and cases are growing at a rate of 1.3 percent or 1,402 new cases per day."