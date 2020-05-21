16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Clinton nets a record $2 million for Biden at virtual fundraiser

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has raised $2 million for 2020 candidate Joe Biden's joint fundraising committee with the Democratic National Committee at a virtual event, Politico reported Wednesday night.

Why it matters: Per Politico, it's a record haul for a Biden surrogate at a single event with the former vice president not in attendance. President Trump's campaign has raised much more than Biden's. But the Democrat has made significant fundraising gains in the past two months, and the new DNC pact is another boost.

  • The partnership with the DNC announced last month allows individual donors to contribute up to $360,600 — a huge jump from the $5,600 maximum that an individual can donate to his campaign.

By the numbers: Federal Election Commission fundraising data for April released Monday shows Trump's re-election campaign raised with the Republican National Committee $61.7 million.

  • Biden's campaign and the DNC raised $60.5 million for the same period. Biden's campaign alone raised $43.7 million of that amount — slightly less than his best monthly total of $46.7 million in March.
  • Politico notes that the "Trump operation said it had over $255 million in cash on hand at the end of last month," whereas Biden and the DNC have "$97.5 million in the bank." The fundraising total of the Democrats' joint committee has yet to be disclosed.

The bottom line: The Democrats will have to raise much more to catch the Republicans.

What to watch: Democrats expect former President Obama to draw significantly more than Clinton's fundraising total from Tuesday Zoom event during summer campaigning.

  • "Obama is the kind of person who can make any Democrat give twice," a Democratic official told Politico.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that religious gatherings of up to 10 people can resume from Thursday if people wear face masks and follow physical distancing rules.

Zoom in: Cuomo said at a briefing Wednesday religious ceremonies during times of stress "can be very comforting." "But we need to find out how to do it, and do it safely and do it smartly," he added.

States' coronavirus data "regularly" incomplete or delayed, CDC chief tells FT

President Trump listens as Robert Redfield speaks to reporters at the White House on April 22. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Essential data to track the spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. is regularly delayed and incomplete when sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC Director Robert Redfield told the Financial Times (subscription) on Wednesday.

The big picture: Most states still aren't doing enough coronavirus testing, especially those that have suffered from larger outbreaks, Axios' Caitlin Owens and Naema Ahmed reported this week.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The coronavirus pandemic could force 40 million to 60 million people into extreme poverty, defined as living on less than $1.90 per day, the World Bank said in a post Wednesday. It projects people in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia will be the most affected.

By the numbers: The novel coronavirus has infected over 4.9 million people and killed more than 328,000. Over 1.8 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.5 million from 12.6 million tests).

