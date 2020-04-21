51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden reports best fundraising month, but he lags behind Trump

Rebecca Falconer

Combined photos of President Trump and Joe Biden. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign raised $46.7 million in March, with 70% of funding coming via online as coronavirus lockdowns began to take hold, per a Federal Election Commission filing published Monday.

Why it matters: It's the former vice president's best monthly total of the presidential campaign. But he needs to raise much more to catch up to President Trump's campaign. Biden is $187 million behind Trump and in the Republican National Committee, per the New York Times.

  • "Biden and the Democratic Party could raise almost $1 million every single day between now and November, and he would still barely catch up to what President Trump and the Republican Party had in the bank at the start of April — let alone what Mr. Trump will have by Election Day," the Times notes.

By the numbers: Trump's SEC filing shows he raised $13.6 million in March, ending the month with $98.5 million cash on hand. But that excludes the $240 million that the Trump/Republican National Committee re-election effort reported this month.

Jacob Knutson

Joe Biden wins Wyoming caucuses

Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden won Wyoming's caucus on Sunday, according to the state's Democratic Party.

The big picture: Wyoming's in-person caucuses were suspended due to the coronavirus, and the vote-by-mail deadline was last Friday. Biden, who is the party's presumptive nominee now that Sen. Bernie Sanders has dropped out, earned an overwhelming 72.2% of the popular vote and claimed 10 delegates.

Alexi McCammond

Scoop: Klobuchar to appear on Biden podcast amid VP rumors

Former Vice President Joe Biden is joined on stage by Sen. Amy Klobuchar during a campaign event on March 2 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is the next guest on Joe Biden's podcast "Here's the Deal," which was previewed by Axios before it comes out tomorrow.

Why it matters: You can't have conversations with Democratic operatives and strategists without hearing Klobuchar's name come up as a potential vice presidential pick for Biden — who's already publicly committed to selecting a woman.

Dave Lawler

Poll: Voters worry Trump has made America less respected

Trump at the G7. Photo: Jesco Denzel /Bundesregierung via Getty Images

A poll designed to test President Trump’s vulnerabilities on foreign policy finds that 56% of voters in 12 battleground states believe he has made America less respected in the world, compared to 31% who say America is now more respected.

By the numbers: Among the 16% of voters who remain undecided ahead of November’s election, 59% agree that Trump is making the U.S. less respected, compared to 16% who say the U.S. is now more respected.

