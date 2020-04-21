Joe Biden's campaign raised $46.7 million in March, with 70% of funding coming via online as coronavirus lockdowns began to take hold, per a Federal Election Commission filing published Monday.

Why it matters: It's the former vice president's best monthly total of the presidential campaign. But he needs to raise much more to catch up to President Trump's campaign. Biden is $187 million behind Trump and in the Republican National Committee, per the New York Times.

"Biden and the Democratic Party could raise almost $1 million every single day between now and November, and he would still barely catch up to what President Trump and the Republican Party had in the bank at the start of April — let alone what Mr. Trump will have by Election Day," the Times notes.

By the numbers: Trump's SEC filing shows he raised $13.6 million in March, ending the month with $98.5 million cash on hand. But that excludes the $240 million that the Trump/Republican National Committee re-election effort reported this month.

