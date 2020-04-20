48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bloomberg spent $1 billion on 104-day presidential campaign

Rebecca Falconer

Former Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg addresses the media after suspending his campaign in New York City on March 04. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Billionaire former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg spent more than $1 billion during his Democratic presidential campaign that lasted for 104 days — including $176 million in March, a filing to the Federal Election Commission Monday shows.

The big picture: Bloomberg won 55 delegates and one contest in the primary, in American Samoa, after paying out about $18 million per delegate. He spent over $580 million on advertising and a campaign operation of 2,400 staff in 43 states from his November launch to his campaign suspension in March. He paid $23.3 million in salary, fees, payroll taxes and fringe benefits. Some former staffers filed a lawsuit after he reneged on a vow to pay them through November, even if he weren't the nominee.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Restrictions are beginning to be relaxed across Europe as coronavirus case numbers stabilized in several countries, the BBC reports.

Zoom in: Germany has reopened some stores, Poland is permitting visits to parks and forests and in Norway students have returned to preschool. In Denmark, where preschool and elementary school students went back last Wednesday, dental surgeries, hair salons and tattoo parlors also reopened Monday, per the BBC.

Dan Primack

Hollywood meets Bollywood in film merger

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

STX Entertainment, a U.S. production studio whose titles include "Bad Moms" and "Hustlers," agreed to merge with Indian film producer Eros International in an all-stock deal that will value the combined company north of $1 billion, including debt.

Why it matters: It's as much a merger between Hollywood and Bollywood as it is between two companies.

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpassed 761,000 on Monday, while total deaths surged past 40,700.

The big picture: Both Republican and Democratic governors expressed confusion, frustration at Trump's call to "liberate" states in defiance of stay-at-home orders. Some have said testing capacity is not where it needs to be to reopen states.

