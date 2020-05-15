GOP's small-dollar fundraising platform raises $60M in April

Republicans raised nearly $60 million on their new digital fundraising platform "WinRed" in April, sources tell Axios, its largest single-month fundraising haul ever.

Why it matters: The GOP is on pace to bring in roughly $400 million from small-dollar donations via WinRed in its first year of operations. Republicans have for years trailed Democrats in soliciting small-dollar donations online prior to launching WinRed.

Details: In April, WinRed brought in $59.755 million across more than 1.6 million small-dollar donations. The average donation amount was $37. About 180,000 donors went on to become campaign volunteers.

Currently, there are 787 Republican campaigns, ranging from local races to the presidential election, that use the tool.

Roughly 20,000 new Republican fundraising pages have been created on the platform since it launched.

The big picture: WinRed, which launched last July with the backing of President Trump’s re-election campaign and Republican Party leaders, is the GOP's answer to Democrats' 15-year-old online fundraising tool, ActBlue.

ActBlue, a payment processing software used by most of the major Democratic presidential candidates, was founded in 2004. It pioneered small-dollar donations and fundraising tracking for most Democratic candidates.

It was used by Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 primary campaign against Hillary Clinton to solicit millions of small-dollar donations.

Yes, but: While April's numbers show enormous improvement from the last presidential cycle and promise for the future of the GOP's online fundraising efforts, Democrats still trounce Republicans in small-dollar donations via ActBlue.

In the first quarter of this year, ActBlue raised $533 million over 4.3 million donors, while WinRed raised $129.6 million. WinRed said more that 1 million donors gave on average 3.2 times.

ActBlue, as of last summer, had roughly 9,000 candidates and groups that use its platform.

Be smart: WinRed was built much later than ActBlue, so its functionality is geared heavily toward modern-day mobile users.

WinRed's features are highly optimized for smartphone donations. In particular, the platform uses a variety of "upsell" buttons and functions that make it easier for donors to set up things like recurring monthly payments.

The botton line: WinRed has quickly been able to mobilize small-dollar donations, helping Republicans make up for years of lost ground in the small-dollar digital fundraising arena. But the GOP still has a long way to go if it wants to catch up to the Democrat's 15-year head start.

Go deeper: Tech takes over political fundraising