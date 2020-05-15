1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

GOP's small-dollar fundraising platform raises $60M in April

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Republicans raised nearly $60 million on their new digital fundraising platform "WinRed" in April, sources tell Axios, its largest single-month fundraising haul ever.

Why it matters: The GOP is on pace to bring in roughly $400 million from small-dollar donations via WinRed in its first year of operations. Republicans have for years trailed Democrats in soliciting small-dollar donations online prior to launching WinRed.

Details: In April, WinRed brought in $59.755 million across more than 1.6 million small-dollar donations. The average donation amount was $37. About 180,000 donors went on to become campaign volunteers.

  • Currently, there are 787 Republican campaigns, ranging from local races to the presidential election, that use the tool.
  • Roughly 20,000 new Republican fundraising pages have been created on the platform since it launched.

The big picture: WinRed, which launched last July with the backing of President Trump’s re-election campaign and Republican Party leaders, is the GOP's answer to Democrats' 15-year-old online fundraising tool, ActBlue.

  • ActBlue, a payment processing software used by most of the major Democratic presidential candidates, was founded in 2004. It pioneered small-dollar donations and fundraising tracking for most Democratic candidates.
  • It was used by Sen. Bernie Sanders' 2016 primary campaign against Hillary Clinton to solicit millions of small-dollar donations.

Yes, but: While April's numbers show enormous improvement from the last presidential cycle and promise for the future of the GOP's online fundraising efforts, Democrats still trounce Republicans in small-dollar donations via ActBlue.

  • In the first quarter of this year, ActBlue raised $533 million over 4.3 million donors, while WinRed raised $129.6 million. WinRed said more that 1 million donors gave on average 3.2 times.
  • ActBlue, as of last summer, had roughly 9,000 candidates and groups that use its platform.

Be smart: WinRed was built much later than ActBlue, so its functionality is geared heavily toward modern-day mobile users.

  • WinRed's features are highly optimized for smartphone donations. In particular, the platform uses a variety of "upsell" buttons and functions that make it easier for donors to set up things like recurring monthly payments.

The botton line: WinRed has quickly been able to mobilize small-dollar donations, helping Republicans make up for years of lost ground in the small-dollar digital fundraising arena. But the GOP still has a long way to go if it wants to catch up to the Democrat's 15-year head start.

Go deeper: Tech takes over political fundraising

Go deeper

The great reopening experiment

Jonesy's Local Bar in Hudson, Wisc. Photo Jerry Holt/(Minneapolis) Star Tribune via Getty Images

A rolling, living experiment — and preview of coming attractions for the rest of the country — has begun in Wisconsin, after a surprise court ruling made the Badger State the first in the nation where businesses can reopen.

The state of play: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) warned of “massive confusion” after his stay-at-home order was thrown out Wednesday night by the state's Supreme Court.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 a.m. ET: 4,444,670 — Total deaths: 302,493 — Total recoveries — 1,588,858Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 a.m. ET: 1,417,889 — Total deaths: 85,906 — Total recoveries: 246,414 — Total tested: 10,341,775Map.
  3. Public health: Abbott coronavirus test may falsely tell patients they don't have virus, FDA says  AMA cautions against use of antibody tests to determine "immunity" — CDC posts revised reopening guidelines after White House intervention.
  4. Congress: Ousted vaccine doctor Rick Bright testifies HHS leadership told him his pandemic warnings in January and February were "causing a commotion."
  5. Federal government: Trump, Azar attack Bright as "disgruntled employee."
  6. World: Russia's epidemic brings Vladimir Putin down to size — First cases reported in world's largest refugee settlement.
  7. Business: OpenTable forecasts 25% of U.S. restaurants to shutter permanently Treasury announces new guidance on PPP loans to help small businesses.
  8. 🎧 Podcast: The state of small business.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Focus group: Why the coronavirus is keeping some Iowans with Trump

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump has called himself a "wartime president" leading the country in a battle against the coronavirus — and that idea is sticking with some Iowa swing voters who think he should be the one to see this through.

Between the lines: These focus group participants also say they're less focused on national politics and more plugged in to what's going on in their region, consuming mostly local news and getting information from their governor.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Politics & Policy