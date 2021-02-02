Sign up for our daily briefing

Class-action lawsuit against Robinhood filed in Tampa

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The law firm Shumaker filed a class-action lawsuit in federal court in Tampa against the trading app Robinhood for preventing its members from trading GameStop shares on one day last week. 

Why it matters: The suit — brought by Floridians Taylor Perry and Kevin Shehan, plus California native Ryan Heitz and more than 100 putative class members — seeks $5 million in damages and could change the way the commission-free stock trading app functions.

Background: Shares for GameStop closed at an all-time high — $445 per share — on Jan. 27, 2021. But the next morning, Robinhood shut down trading of the stock to its 10 million customers, citing market volatility.

  • When those shares fell and then rose in trading the next day, Robinhood "chose to deny its customers access to the marketplace despite profiting off the customers who it lured in under the promise of market participation," said Shumaker's Michael S. Taaffe, who is representing the plaintiffs.

Flashback: Shumaker also sued Robinhood in March, when the trader was taken offline and investors left helpless during the biggest single-day point gain in the history of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Feb 1, 2021 - Economy & Business

Why GameStop's stock could rise much, much higher

The meteoric rise in GameStop's stock price is being called a short squeeze by most but that's not what's happening, says an expert on short interest and the market.

Why it matters: That could mean that if and when the short squeeze does come, GameStop's price could soar significantly higher than its current levels.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Lachlan Markay
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Hawley rakes in grassroots cash after Capitol attack

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., attends the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

January was Sen. Josh Hawley's best fundraising month—by far—since his 2018 election, with a flood of small-dollar donations more than eclipsing the corporate cash he lost after leading an effort to block certification of President Biden's Electoral College win.

Why it matters: Corporate PACs cut ties with the Missouri Republican after the Capitol insurrection that followed the Hawley-led gambit. But his grassroots fundraising bonanza in the weeks after shows the GOP base still firmly in Hawley's camp.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: U.S. charitable contributions soared during pandemic

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Americans gave generously to charity in 2019 and even more generously in the first half of 2020, according to data from the National Philanthropic Trust (NPT) shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: Data on giving from donor-advised funds, or DAFs, shows a 15.4% increase in total charitable donations in fiscal 2019, to $27.4 billion. In the first half of 2020, the pace of giving picked up further, with giving rising by 30% compared to a year previously.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

