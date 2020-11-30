Get the latest market trends in your inbox
A screenshot of former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs on "60 Minutes." Photo: CBS
Former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs criticized Rudy Giuliani in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday for making baseless claims about the 2020 presidential election at a Nov. 20 news conference.
Details: When asked by CBS' Scott Pelley what he thought of the news conference, Krebs said: "It was upsetting because what I saw was [an] apparent attempt to undermine confidence in the election, to confuse people, to scare people.
- "It's not me, it's not just CISA. It's the tens of thousands of election workers out there that had been working nonstop, 18-hour days, for months," added Krebs, who was fired by President Trump after the cybersecurity department found the 2020 election was "the most secure in American history."
"They're getting death threats for trying to carry out one of our core democratic institutions, an election. And that was, again, to me, a press conference that ... didn't make sense. What it was actively doing was undermining democracy. And that's dangerous."
What they're saying: President Trump tweeted criticism of "60 Minutes" as the interview aired, saying "60Minutes never asked us for a comment."
- The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Go deeper: Krebs "most upset" he didn't get to say goodbye to team after Trump firing
Editor's note: This article has been updated with further context on Krebs' firing.