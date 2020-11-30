Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Ousted Trump cybersecurity official calls Rudy Giuliani's election claims "dangerous"

A screenshot of former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs on "60 Minutes." Photo: CBS

Former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs criticized Rudy Giuliani in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" broadcast Sunday for making baseless claims about the 2020 presidential election at a Nov. 20 news conference.

Details: When asked by CBS' Scott Pelley what he thought of the news conference, Krebs said: "It was upsetting because what I saw was [an] apparent attempt to undermine confidence in the election, to confuse people, to scare people.

  • "It's not me, it's not just CISA. It's the tens of thousands of election workers out there that had been working nonstop, 18-hour days, for months," added Krebs, who was fired by President Trump after the cybersecurity department found the 2020 election was "the most secure in American history."
"They're getting death threats for trying to carry out one of our core democratic institutions, an election. And that was, again, to me, a press conference that ... didn't make sense. What it was actively doing was undermining democracy. And that's dangerous."

What they're saying: President Trump tweeted criticism of "60 Minutes" as the interview aired, saying "60Minutes never asked us for a comment."

  • The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: Krebs "most upset" he didn't get to say goodbye to team after Trump firing

Editor's note: This article has been updated with further context on Krebs' firing.

Go deeper

Axios
Nov 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Krebs "most upset" he didn't get to say goodbye to team after Trump firing

Christopher Krebs. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Christopher Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, tells CBS' "60 Minutes" he is most upset that he "didn't get a chance to say goodbye" to his team after President Trump announced his termination in a tweet earlier this month, according to an excerpt from the upcoming episode.

Driving the news: Trump tweeted Nov. 17 that he had fired Krebs, who had drawn bipartisan praise for his handling of the election and debunking of misinformation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rahm Emanuel floated for Transportation secretary

Rahm Emanuel. Photo: Joshua Lott for The Washington Post via Getty Images

President-elect Biden is strongly considering Rahm Emanuel to run the Department of Transportation, weighing the former Chicago mayor’s experience on infrastructure spending against concerns from progressives over his policing record.

Why it matters: The DOT could effectively become the new Commerce Department, as infrastructure spending, smart cities construction and the rollout of drone-delivery programs take on increasing economic weight.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden turns to experienced hands for White House economic team

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Joe Biden plans to announce Cecilia Rouse and Brian Deese as part of his economic team and Neera Tanden to head the Office of Management and Budget, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: These are experienced hands. Unveiling a diverse group of advisers also may draw attention away from a selection of Deese to run the National Economic Council. Some progressives have criticized his work at BlackRock, the world's largest asset management firm.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow