Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Krebs "most upset" he didn't get to say goodbye to team after Trump firing

Christopher Krebs. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Christopher Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, tells CBS' "60 Minutes" he is most upset that he "didn't get a chance to say goodbye" to his team after President Trump announced his termination in a tweet earlier this month, according to an excerpt from the upcoming episode.

Driving the news: Trump tweeted Nov. 17 that he had fired Krebs, who had drawn bipartisan praise for his handling of the election and debunking of misinformation.

The exchange: In the excerpt, CBS correspondent Scott Pelley reads part of a statement that was released by Krebs' former agency...

PELLEY: ''The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history ... There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes or changed votes or was in any way compromised.'"
KREBS: "Yeah, I stand by that."
PELLEY: "The president tweeted after that statement, quote, 'The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 election was highly inaccurate in that there were massive improprieties and fraud.' Do you remember what the president said at the end of that tweet?"
KREBS: "Oh, I was terminated? Is that -- yes. I recall that."
PELLEY: "Were you surprised?"
KREBS: "I don't know if I was necessarily surprised. It's not how I wanted to go out. I think ... the thing that upsets me the most about that is I didn't get a chance to say goodbye to my team. And I'd worked with them for three and a half years, in the trenches. Building an agency, putting CISA on the national stage. And I love that team. And I didn't get a chance to say goodbye, so that's what I'm most upset about."

What we're watching: The full "60 Minutes" episode in which Krebs also addresses Trump's baseless election fraud claims is set to air Sunday night following NFL coverage on the network.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: WHO: AstraZeneca vaccine must be evaluated on "more than a press release."
  2. Politics: Supreme Court backs religious groups on New York COVID restrictions.
  3. Economy: Safety nets to disappear in DecemberAmazon hires 1,400 workers a day throughout pandemic.
  4. Education: U.S. public school enrollment drops as pandemic persists — National standardized tests delayed until 2022.
  5. Cities: Los Angeles County issues stay-at-home order, limits gatherings.
  6. World: London police arrest dozens during anti-lockdown protests — Thailand, Philippines sign deal with AstraZeneca for vaccine.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kia Kokalitcheva
10 hours ago - Economy & Business

Tony Hsieh, longtime Zappos CEO, dies at 46

Tony Hsieh. Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic

Tony Hsieh, the longtime ex-chief executive of Zappos, died on Friday after being injured in a house fire, his lawyer told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was 46.

The big picture: Hsieh was known for his unique approach to management, and following the 2008 recession his ongoing investment and efforts to revitalize the downtown Las Vegas area.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
11 hours ago - Economy & Business

The unicorn stampede is coming

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Airbnb and DoorDash plan to go public in the next few weeks, capping off a very busy year for IPOs.

What's next: You ain't seen nothing yet.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow