Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Chris Christie urges mask use in new ad

Chris Christie at the White House on Sept. 26. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) says in a new television ad he was wrong to not wear a mask at a September White House event and he ended up in the ICU with COVID-19 because of his decision.

What they're saying: "This message isn't for everyone. It's for all those people who refuse to wear a mask. You know lying in isolation in ICU for seven days I thought about how wrong I was to remove my mask at the White House," Christie says in the ad.

  • "Today, I think about how wrong it is to let mask wearing divide us, especially as we now know you're twice as likely to get COVID-19 if you don't wear a mask. Because if you don't do the right thing, we could all end up on the wrong side of history. Please wear a mask."

Context: Christie tested positive for the virus after he helped President Trump prepare for the first presidential debate and after he attended the announcement of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's formal nomination to the bench in the White House Rose Garden on Sept. 29.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
1 day ago - Politics & Policy

Kansas mayor resigns following threats over mask mandate

The State Capitol of Kansas, in Topeka, where protesters rallied in April against the state's stay-at-home order then in place. Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A western Kansas mayor submitted a letter of resignation Tuesday after receiving threats to her wellbeing for her public support of a face mask mandate.

Why it matters: Public officials have received increasing backlash and threats for actions taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: The brewing workplace debate over vaccinations America's rural, underserved communities close in on coronavirus vaccine How tech is aiding the vaccine rollout.
  2. Health: FDA grants emergency authorization to first over-the-counter, at-home COVID antigen test.
  3. Politics: Congressional leaders move closer to striking stimulus deal Inauguration to be limited to State of the Union-sized audience Emails show former Trump health appointee advocated herd immunity strategy.
  4. Business: Fed pledges to continue buying bonds until economy makes "substantial" progress — Oil forecast highlights the long road back from COVID-19 — 2020's been a breakout year for the creator economy.
  5. World: U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
16 hours ago - Health

U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as a nurse administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 8, 2020 in London. Photo: Frank Augstein - Pool/Getty Images

The U.K. has vaccinated more than 100,000 people with Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine in the first week of its program, according to Nadhim Zahawi, a government minister in charge of vaccine deployment.

The big picture: The U.K. earlier this month became the first Western nation to give emergency approval to a COVID-19 vaccine. A 90-year-old woman from Coventry became the world's first person to get a fully tested, clinically authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!