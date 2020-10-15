41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Christie says he was in ICU, admits he was "wrong not to wear mask" at White House

Christie arrives before Trump speaks to a news conference in the Briefing Room of the White House on Sept. 27. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) told the New York Times on Thursday that he spent several days in the intensive care unit after checking into the hospital with COVID-19, and that he was "wrong not to wear a mask" at the White House.

Driving the news: Christie, 58, appears to have contracted COVID-19 in the White House coronavirus outbreak, which saw positive tests from President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and more than a dozen others.

  • Christie attended a White House briefing on Sept. 27, and held several debate prep sessions with the president and his team prior to the Sept. 29 presidential debate.
  • He also attended the White House's Rose Garden celebration for the introduction of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. A number of other attendees tested positive after the event.
  • Christie, who faced a higher risk of complications from COVID-19 due to his weight and history of asthma, checked himself into the hospital on Oct. 3 at the insistence of his doctor. He was released on Saturday.

What he's saying: “I believed when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that I and many others underwent every day,” Christie said in the statement to the Times.

  • “I was wrong. I was wrong not to wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the president and the rest of the team,” he added.
  • “I hope that my experience shows my fellow citizens that you should follow CDC guidelines in public no matter where you are and wear a mask to protect yourself and others,” he said.

According to the Times, Christie was treated with a combination of blood thinners, remdesivir and an experimental antibody cocktail produced by Eli Lilly. (The clinical trial of Eli Lilly's treatment was recently paused due to a "potential safety concern," per the Times.)

  • Christie did not directly blame Trump, saying he didn't know who infected him, but that he should have not relied on information provided by White House staff.
  • “I was put in the third row, and what they told us was that everybody in the first three rows had been tested that day and tested negative,” he said of the Barrett Supreme Court nomination event. “I shouldn’t have relied on that,” he told the Times.
  • Christie also said that while he was contacted by health officials in New Jersey for contact tracing, he did not hear from anyone at the White House.

The bottom line: Christie told the Times that the coronavirus is “something to take very seriously. The ramifications are wildly random and potentially deadly.”

  • Responses to the virus are “governed by our two dominant political and media extremes: those who believe there is nothing to this virus and those alarmists who would continue to close down our country and not trust the common sense of the American people. Both are wrong," he added.

Go deeper ... Fauci: We had a superspreader event at the White House

Go deeper

Axios
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris pauses campaign travel after aide tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) will pause her travel through Sunday after her communications director tested positive for the coronavirus, the Biden campaign announced Thursday.

The state of play: The campaign said that the vice presidential nominee, who tested negative for the virus on Wednesday, was "not in close contact" with the aide, Liz Allen, under CDC guidelines. She will still pause her travel "out of an abundance of caution and in line with [the] campaign's commitment to the highest levels of precaution," the campaign said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
14 hours ago - Health

The coronavirus is surging again

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Note: After a database error, Missouri has not reported cases since Oct. 10; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise/Axios

Coronavirus infections jumped by almost 17% over the past week as the number of new cases increased in 38 states and Washington, D.C.

Why it matters: The U.S. is headed solidly in the wrong direction — and at a dangerous time, as experts say the fall and winter will likely make the pandemic worse. They had hoped we could get cases under control before then, but that seems unrealistic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he doesn't get COVID-19 tests "every day"

President Trump told Fox Business on Thursday that he's tested for the coronavirus "a lot," but "not every day."

Why it matters: The White House relied heavily on testing as a protective measure against COVID-19, but critics began raising questions about that strategy after the president and at least a dozen other staffers and members of the press corps tested positive earlier this month.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow