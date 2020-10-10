Chris Christie released from hospital after coronavirus treatment

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) was released from the hospital on Saturday after a week of treatment for the coronavirus.
The big picture: Christie, 58, appears to have contracted COVID-19 in the White House coronavirus outbreak, which saw positive tests from President Trump and first lady Melania Trump. The former governor tweeted on Oct. 3 that he was checking himself into the hospital per guidance from his doctors.
- Christie had attended an indoor briefing at the White House on Sept. 27 and helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate.
- The former governor also attended the announcement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's formal nomination to the Supreme Court on Sept. 29 in the White House Rose Garden. He and many attendees did not wear masks or practice social distancing and greeted one another with hugs and handshakes.
- He served as governor from 2010-2018 and ran for president in 2016. Christie is in a high-risk group for the virus because of his weight and history of asthma.