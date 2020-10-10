39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Christie released from hospital after coronavirus treatment

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) was released from the hospital on Saturday after a week of treatment for the coronavirus.

The big picture: Christie, 58, appears to have contracted COVID-19 in the White House coronavirus outbreak, which saw positive tests from President Trump and first lady Melania Trump. The former governor tweeted on Oct. 3 that he was checking himself into the hospital per guidance from his doctors.

  • Christie had attended an indoor briefing at the White House on Sept. 27 and helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate.
  • The former governor also attended the announcement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's formal nomination to the Supreme Court on Sept. 29 in the White House Rose Garden. He and many attendees did not wear masks or practice social distancing and greeted one another with hugs and handshakes.
  • He served as governor from 2010-2018 and ran for president in 2016. Christie is in a high-risk group for the virus because of his weight and history of asthma.

Jacob Knutson
Oct 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

White House again refuses to disclose Trump's last negative coronavirus test

White House communications director Alyssa Farah declined to tell reporters when President Trump last tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday, saying that "the doctors would like to keep it private."

Why it matters: It marks at least the eighth time since Trump tested positive for the virus one week ago that White House officials have refused to disclose the information. The detail could help determine when he contracted the virus, who he exposed and the timeline of his illness.

Ursula Perano
Oct 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

McConnell says he hasn't been to White House since August due to COVID-19 practices

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday told reporters in Kentucky that he hasn't been to the White House since Aug. 6 due to their handling of COVID-19 precautions.

What he's saying: "My impression was their approach to how to handle this was different from mine and what I insisted we do in the Senate, which was to wear a mask and practice social distancing," McConnell said.

Health

Fauci: We had a superspreader event at the White House

NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CBS News Radio on Friday that the "data speak for themselves," there was "a superspreader event at the White House."

Driving the news: Several people who attended the White House's Rose Garden celebration for the introduction of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett have tested positive for the coronavirus, including President Trump. Photos and video from the event show that few in attendance wore masks.

