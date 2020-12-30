A court in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday imprisoned 10 pro-democracy activists who tried to flee Hong Kong for Taiwan by speedboat and deported back home two minors who were with them.

The big picture: Coast guards caught the group near Hong Kong Island in August, per the New York Times. Tang Kai Yin, 31, and Quinn Moon 33, were sentenced to three and two years in prison, respectively, for organizing the escape attempt. Eight others charged with illegally crossing a boundary were jailed for seven months.

