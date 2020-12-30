Get the latest market trends in your inbox

China jails Hong Kong activists caught fleeing for Taiwan by speedboat

A "Save the Twelve" parade in Hong Kong in support of the Hong Kongers who were caught at sea on their way to Taiwan. Photo: Alberto Buzzola/LightRocket via Getty Images

A court in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday imprisoned 10 pro-democracy activists who tried to flee Hong Kong for Taiwan by speedboat and deported back home two minors who were with them.

The big picture: Coast guards caught the group near Hong Kong Island in August, per the New York Times. Tang Kai Yin, 31, and Quinn Moon 33, were sentenced to three and two years in prison, respectively, for organizing the escape attempt. Eight others charged with illegally crossing a boundary were jailed for seven months.

Go deeper: The end of Hong Kong's political freedom is here

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Newly elected Louisiana GOP Rep. Luke Letlow, 41, dies of coronavirus

The late Louisiana Republican Rep. Luke Letlow. Photo: Luke Letlow/Facebook

Rep.-elect Luke Letlow (R-La.) died on Tuesday night after being admitted to a Louisiana hospital intensive care unit with COVID-19, his spokesperson Andrew Bautsch confirmed. He was 41.

The big picture: Letlow was due to be sworn into Congress this Sunday. He announced on Dec. 18 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to the Ochsner LSU Health ICU in Shreveport on Dec. 23.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Louisville police move to fire 2 officers over Breonna Taylor shooting

People maintaining the decorations around a memorial for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, in September. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The Louisville Metro Police Department on Tuesday notified two detectives connected to the police shooting of Breonna Taylor that they would be fired, the Courier-Journal reports.

Why it matters: If fired, they would be the latest officers held accountable in the shooting that set off weeks of protests in the city and inspired nationwide demonstrations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden says Trump administration falling "far behind" on vaccine distribution — McConnell blocks Democrats' request to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 — Senate tide begins to shift toward $2,000 checks after Trump's push.
  2. Health: Colorado reports first known U.S. case of new coronavirus variant.
  3. Vaccine: Fauci: Vaccine numbers below target set for end of December — WHO urges vaccinated travelers to take coronavirus precautions.
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: Spain to keep registry of people who refuse coronavirus vaccine — Argentina, Belarus become first countries outside Russia to deploy Sputnik V vaccine.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow