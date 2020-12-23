Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai released on bail

Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was granted bail on Wednesday, almost two weeks after the pro-democracy activist was charged on suspicion of "colluding with foreign forces" under Hong Kong's draconian national security law, his news outlet Apple Daily reports.

Why it matters: Lai is the most high-profile figure to be charged under the law, and the first to be granted bail, per Apple Daily.

  • Lai had previously been denied bail twice — two weeks ago, after he was charged under the national security law, and earlier this month when he was arrested on allegations of fraud.

The state of play: Lai was freed on a HK$10 million ($1.3 million) bail, per Apple Daily. He will be required to surrender all travel documents and is prohibited from speaking to the press, using social media and meeting with foreign officials.

  • Lai will be placed under house arrest and will have to report to police three times a week.
  • The Hong Kong Department of Justice is appealing the decision, according to Apple Daily.

The big picture: The implementation of the law, under which dozens of people have been charged, has "resulted in a wave of self-censorship," Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian notes.

  • The national security law includes broad definitions of crimes — specifically on secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion — allowing for the Hong Kong government to freely implement the law without any specific oversight.

Go deeper: Hong Kong's worst case scenario is happening

Axios
41 mins ago - Health

U.S. buys another 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Pfizer vaccine. Photo: JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration has reached an agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech to purchase 100 million additional doses of its coronavirus vaccine, which will be fully delivered no later July 31, 2021, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The deal will allow millions more Americans to be vaccinated at zero cost by next fall. Under the terms of the agreement, 70 million of the 100 million doses purchased will be delivered by June 30, 2021.

Mike AllenGlen Johnson
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's chaos ploy

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Advisers to President Trump tell Axios three forces drove last night's twin bombshells — a slew of pardons for his allies, and a last-hour attack on the $900 billion stimulus bill as a "disgrace."

1. Because he can: As Jonathan Swan has explained, Trump loves pardons for the same reason he relishes executive orders — pure power and instant gratification. A longtime Trump official says that pardons are uniquely satisfying to Trump because he can overturn the work of another branch of government, the judiciary.

Scott Rosenberg
2 hours ago - Technology

Frenetic tech giants' next trick: Learn patience and play a long game

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In 2021, tech, an industry built on speedy change, is going to have to learn to wait.

The big picture: Every crisis tech faces — from the onslaught of antitrust litigation to the massive SolarWinds cyberattack to the pandemic's toll on health and the economy — has unfolded in slow motion and will take at least as long to resolve.

