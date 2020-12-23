Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai released on bail

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was granted bail on Wednesday, almost two weeks after the pro-democracy activist was charged on suspicion of "colluding with foreign forces" under Hong Kong's draconian national security law, his news outlet Apple Daily reports.

Why it matters: Lai is the most high-profile figure to be charged under the law, and the first to be granted bail, per Apple Daily.

Lai had previously been denied bail twice — two weeks ago, after he was charged under the national security law, and earlier this month when he was arrested on allegations of fraud.

The state of play: Lai was freed on a HK$10 million ($1.3 million) bail, per Apple Daily. He will be required to surrender all travel documents and is prohibited from speaking to the press, using social media and meeting with foreign officials.

Lai will be placed under house arrest and will have to report to police three times a week.

The Hong Kong Department of Justice is appealing the decision, according to Apple Daily.

The big picture: The implementation of the law, under which dozens of people have been charged, has "resulted in a wave of self-censorship," Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian notes.

The national security law includes broad definitions of crimes — specifically on secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion — allowing for the Hong Kong government to freely implement the law without any specific oversight.

