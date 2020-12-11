Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under Hong Kong security law

Photo: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy activist and critic of the Chinese Communist Party, has been charged on suspicion of "colluding with foreign forces" under Hong Kong's national security law, AP reports.

Why it matters: It's the most high-profile application yet of the draconian new law, which was brought into force over the summer as part of Beijing's crackdown on the city's pro-democracy movement.

The big picture: The 73-year-old founder of Hong Kong's Apple Daily tabloid will appear in court on Saturday and could face a maximum sentence of life in prison. He was arrested and denied bail earlier this month on allegations of fraud.

  • Lai has pushed for other countries to punish China for its abuses and met with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the U.S. last year to discuss Hong Kong's proposed extradition bill, which was later withdrawn after it sparked mass protests and unrest.
  • Apple Daily described the national security law on July 1 as the “final nail in the coffin” for Hong Kong's autonomy.

Background: The national security law includes sweeping definitions of crimes and penalties that gives Hong Kong's government broad power to limit people's political freedom, while explicitly denying any kind of independent oversight of the law or how it is carried out.

Fadel Allassan
Dec 10, 2020 - World

China imposes restrictions on U.S. diplomatic travel to Hong Kong

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying. Photo: Artyom Ivanov\TASS via Getty Images

China's foreign ministry on Thursday announced new restrictions on American officials traveling to Hong Kong in retaliation for sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, the AP reports.

Why it matters: The move is the latest escalation in a series of tit-for-tat measures between the U.S. and China over Hong Kong, which began when Beijing imposed a draconian national security law on the once semi-autonomous region in June.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
24 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inside Disney's plans for streaming domination

Data: Company filings. Chart: Axios Visuals

Disney unveiled its most ambitious content push in its 97-year history, announcing more than 100 new projects, most of which will be available on its streaming service Disney+.

The big picture: In just over a year, Disney has gobbled up 86.8 million subscribers, making it nearly half the size (45%) of Netflix, which launched its streaming service over a decade ago.

Scott Rosenberg
55 mins ago - Technology

Five tech giants are harder to slay than one

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Because today's tech landscape harbors multiple giants rather than a single behemoth, regulators trying to restrain the companies' power face a bedeviling challenge: It's tougher to make a "monopoly" charge stick to companies that are busy competing with one another.

Driving the news: This week's double-whammy antitrust suits against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of states comes on the heels of a Department of Justice suit against Google and a broadly damning report from House Democrats, both in October.

