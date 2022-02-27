Capitol physician lifts Congress' mask mandate

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Capitol physician lifts Congress' mask mandate

Andrew Solender

The U.S. House floor. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Congress' attending physician on Sunday advised congressional staff that masks are no longer required in the Capitol complex.

Why it matters: The new guidance comes as coronavirus cases are now plummeting in D.C. and nationwide.

  • It coincides with the Biden administration’s plans to accelerate the re-opening of federal agencies, which Axios reported Sunday.

What they're saying: Capitol physician Brian P. Monahan cited new metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for determining when COVID restrictions should be implemented.

  • "The Washington DC region is now in the 'green level' or low level in this new CDC schema allowing for reduction in coronavirus prevention measures such as coronavirus testing frequency and indoor mask wear," Monahan said in an update to staff.
  • According to Monahan, the Capitol testing center's test positive rate has dropped to a 7-day average of 2.7%, down from 13% at the start of the year.
  • Anyone working in the Capitol "may choose to mask at any time, but it is no longer a requirement," Monahan wrote.

But, but, but: Those who test positive for coronavirus, or are exposed or exhibit symptoms, are still being advised to wear N95 or KN95 masks.

  • "COVID19 layered protection measures such as vaccination emphasis, and daily home health screening inventory prior to coming to work should continue," Monahan wrote.
  • Quarantine and isolation policies also remain unchanged.

Driving the news: The new rules extend to President Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

  • "KN95 or N95 mask wear is no longer required and mask wear is now an individual choice option," Monahan said, reversing previous guidance requiring masks.

Go deeper

Andrew Solender
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

How the left could win even if Democrats lose

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

House progressives see a route to expanding their power over the next year, even though they're being accused of dragging down other Democrats by pushing the party's image too far left, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: If Democrats lose their majority in the midterms, a strengthened left could emerge more influential in a diluted, disillusioned Democratic Party.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Russian troops advance on Kyiv as Ukraine continues to resist

Members of Ukrainian forces looks on from a public transport bus in downtown Kyiv, on Feb. 27. Photo: Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images

A flurry of major announcements on Sunday — an announcement of peace talks from President Volodymy Zelensky, a nuclear warning from President Vladimir Putin, and dramatic pledges of support from Europe — came as additional Russian troops moved toward the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

State of play: A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Sunday morning that Russia has now committed two-thirds of its massed forces to the fight inside Ukraine, and has fired over 320 missiles, but still does not hold a major population center.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - World

Dashboard: Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen patrol during in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The latest:
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow