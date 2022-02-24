CDC to update masking guidance as soon as Friday

Sign up for our daily briefing
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
The CDC plans to announce as soon as tomorrow that it has created new metrics for determining when people should use masks and take other COVID precautions, according to sources familiar with the plan, including a source involved in developing the system.
Why it matters: The new metrics would allow less masking for most of the U.S. population, and would suggest universal masking only in places being hit hardest by the virus.
State of play: The CDC has developed the new benchmarks over the last six weeks or so, the source said, as Omicron hit the U.S. and then receded.
- The goal is to move away from using case counts alone to determine when to mask and take other precautions, like distancing or avoiding high-risk settings.
- Currently, the CDC recommends universal indoor masking in areas of substantial or high transmission, which includes the vast majority of U.S. counties.
The new benchmarks will instead tie masking recommendations to a combination of a community's level of cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacity, the source said.
- The CDC is basing its updated benchmarks on data from previous surges as well as modeling.
Between the lines: As vaccination and booster rates have risen, case counts have become an increasingly less meaningful measure of the severity of the pandemic. Many experts argue that hospitalizations and the amount of severe cases are much better indicators of how serious an outbreak is.
Yes, but: The new guidance may not have much of a practical impact for many Americans.
- Many cities and states have already lifted their mask mandates as Omicron subsides — and plenty more haven't had a mask mandate for a long time, if ever.