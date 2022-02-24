Sign up for our daily briefing

CDC to update masking guidance as soon as Friday

Caitlin Owens

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The CDC plans to announce as soon as tomorrow that it has created new metrics for determining when people should use masks and take other COVID precautions, according to sources familiar with the plan, including a source involved in developing the system.

Why it matters: The new metrics would allow less masking for most of the U.S. population, and would suggest universal masking only in places being hit hardest by the virus.

State of play: The CDC has developed the new benchmarks over the last six weeks or so, the source said, as Omicron hit the U.S. and then receded.

  • The goal is to move away from using case counts alone to determine when to mask and take other precautions, like distancing or avoiding high-risk settings.
  • Currently, the CDC recommends universal indoor masking in areas of substantial or high transmission, which includes the vast majority of U.S. counties.

The new benchmarks will instead tie masking recommendations to a combination of a community's level of cases, hospitalizations and hospital capacity, the source said.

  • The CDC is basing its updated benchmarks on data from previous surges as well as modeling.

Between the lines: As vaccination and booster rates have risen, case counts have become an increasingly less meaningful measure of the severity of the pandemic. Many experts argue that hospitalizations and the amount of severe cases are much better indicators of how serious an outbreak is.

Yes, but: The new guidance may not have much of a practical impact for many Americans.

  • Many cities and states have already lifted their mask mandates as Omicron subsides — and plenty more haven't had a mask mandate for a long time, if ever.

Go deeper

Zachary BasuMike AllenOriana Gonzalez
Updated 36 mins ago - World

PUTIN SHAKES WORLD

Black smoke rises from a military airport in Chuguyev near Kharkiv on Feb. 24, 2022. Photo: Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.

Why it matters: The world woke to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
37 mins ago - World

Many Russians aren't buying the war Putin is selling

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Vladimir Putin has launched an unprovoked ground war in a neighboring country after only the most perfunctory attempt to convince his own people, and with no groundswell of support behind him.

Why it matters: That’s a dangerous proposition for any leader, even an autocrat as entrenched as Putin. But while some experts believe high casualties or sanctions-induced economic distress could destabilize Putin’s regime, others contend that a quick victory would solidify his historic legacy in many Russians’ eyes.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary BasuOriana Gonzalez
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden unveils new Russia sanctions: Putin must "bear the consequences"

President Biden on Thursday declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will be a pariah on the international stage" for his unprovoked attack on Ukraine, and he announced severe new sanctions that include sweeping export controls and a freeze on billions of dollars' worth of Russian assets.

Why it matters: The new sanctions are coordinated with the G7 — countries that together make up 50% of the world's GDP — and are designed to "maximize a long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and our allies."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow