Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

COVID cases fall throughout the U.S.

Axios
Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Note: Maine case counts are lagging due to an ongoing data anomaly; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

COVID case rates continued to free-fall over the last two weeks, with most states now seeing "moderate" levels of transmission.

The big picture: The corresponding lifting of mask and other mandates is leading companies to start to set return to work dates.

By the numbers: Nationwide, the U.S. is now averaging roughly 82,000 new COVID cases per day — a 64% drop over the past two weeks.

  • The nation is averaging 25 new cases per 100,000 per day, falling right in the middle of what the CDC categorizes as "moderate transmission."
  • Only six states (excluding Maine due to data anomalies) have 50 or more cases per 100,000, meaning they have "substantial" transmission.
  • Only one state, Washington, has reached transmission considered "low" at six cases per 100,000 people.

Yes, but: There still are roughly 2,000 deaths from COVID in the U.S. a day, down 24% from two weeks ago.

  • And several states have case rates that remain stubbornly high.
  • Idaho and Kentucky saw cases drop 22% and 37% respectively, but still had at least 77 cases per 100,000 people. Alaska's cases dropped 65% over the last two weeks and its case rate was still at 75 cases per 100,000.

What to watch: The spread of an even more transmissible Omicron subvariant has raised lingering concerns we might not be done with Omicron surges just yet.

Go deeper

Alison SnyderSara Fischer
13 mins ago - Health

Influencers played outsized role in pushing anti-vax conspiracies

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A new report from a broad range of disinformation experts finds influencers across many topics — wellness, politics and religion — were largely responsible for spreading viral anti-vaccination content in the U.S. over the past two years.

Why it matters: Influencers with large followings often introduced new and personal angles to familiar anti-vax tropes, making it difficult for social media companies to moderate their comments without running into free speech issues.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
Updated 29 mins ago - World

PUTIN LAUNCHES ATTACKS

Photo: Sergei Guneyev\TASS via Getty

Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn swift condemnation from President Biden and other world leaders after announcing a "special military operation" in Ukraine, in a speech that appeared to serve as a declaration of war.

State of play: Russian troops moved into eastern Ukraine and large explosions were reported immediately after Putin's speech, including near Kyiv. The attacks have killed at least 40 people, officials said Thursday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary BasuMike Allen
32 mins ago - World

Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Russia

A religious woman holds a cross as she prays on Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.

Why it matters: The world is waking up to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

