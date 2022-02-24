COVID cases fall throughout the U.S.

COVID case rates continued to free-fall over the last two weeks, with most states now seeing "moderate" levels of transmission.

The big picture: The corresponding lifting of mask and other mandates is leading companies to start to set return to work dates.

By the numbers: Nationwide, the U.S. is now averaging roughly 82,000 new COVID cases per day — a 64% drop over the past two weeks.

The nation is averaging 25 new cases per 100,000 per day, falling right in the middle of what the CDC categorizes as "moderate transmission."

Only six states (excluding Maine due to data anomalies) have 50 or more cases per 100,000, meaning they have "substantial" transmission.

Only one state, Washington, has reached transmission considered "low" at six cases per 100,000 people.

Yes, but: There still are roughly 2,000 deaths from COVID in the U.S. a day, down 24% from two weeks ago.

And several states have case rates that remain stubbornly high.

Idaho and Kentucky saw cases drop 22% and 37% respectively, but still had at least 77 cases per 100,000 people. Alaska's cases dropped 65% over the last two weeks and its case rate was still at 75 cases per 100,000.

What to watch: The spread of an even more transmissible Omicron subvariant has raised lingering concerns we might not be done with Omicron surges just yet.