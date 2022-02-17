Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

All members of Congress can go to SOTU if they wear KN95 or N95 masks

Andrew Solender

President Biden. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

All members of Congress will be invited to attend President Biden's State of the Union address next month, House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker announced Thursday.

Why it matters: The announcement signals a softening of COVID-19 restrictions in the Capitol. Cases are plummeting in Washington, D.C. and around the country, but there are still several guidelines attendees have to follow.

Driving the news: Walker said in a memo that each member will receive one ticket to the March 1 speech but will not be permitted to bring guests, as was allowed at addresses before the pandemic.

  • Walker said attendees must wear a KN95 or N95 mask, adhere to socially distanced seating, sanitize their hands and avoid contact with others.
  • "Failure to follow guidelines or removal of the mask in the House Chamber will result in the attendee’s removal from the event and/or fines," Walker wrote.
  • That may pose a problem for members like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), who have racked up tens of thousands in dollars in fines for refusing to mask up on the House floor.

Members must also test negative for coronavirus within one day of the speech, Walker said.

  • "Completion of SARS CoV2 coronavirus vaccination including booster vaccine is strongly recommended at least two weeks prior to the event," he added.

Flashback: The audience at Biden's address to a joint session of Congress last year was heavily restricted.

  • Attendance was capped at around 200, significantly less than the 1,600 typically in the chamber during such speeches.

Nathan Bomey, author of Closer
21 mins ago - Economy & Business

FBI sounds alarm as QR code usage soars

Expand chart
Data: Insider Intelligence; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

The pandemic has accelerated the usage of QR codes, taking them from niche status to an essential tool for businesses and marketers.

  • Look no further than Sunday's Super Bowl commercial of nothing but a floating QR code sending users to the website of Coinbase.

By the numbers: 76 million Americans scanned a QR code in 2021, up 44% from 2019, according to eMarketer.

  • That’s expected to rise to 100 million by 2025.

Of note: During the pandemic, many restaurants have replaced physical menus with QR codes that diners scan to peruse food and drink options.

  • Marketers are now poised to embrace the “gamification” of QR codes, encouraging users to scan them to get deals, product details and reviews, according to eMarketer.

Yes, but: Law enforcement officials are sounding the alarm about the risks.

Threat level: The FBI issued an alert in January warning Americans that cybercriminals “are tampering with QR codes to redirect victims to malicious sites that steal login and financial information.”

  • If you’re scanning a physical code, make sure it hasn’t been tampered with. For example, watch out for “a sticker placed on top of the original code,” the FBI advises.

The bottom line: QR codes can be helpful. But don’t click unless you’ve verified that the source is legitimate — and make sure the site is authentic once you reach your digital destination.

Erin Doherty
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

One in five Gen Z adults identifies as LGBTQ, Gallup finds

Expand chart
Data: Gallup; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

One in five Gen Z adults identify as LGBTQ — and that number is only expected to go up, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

Why it matters: People who identify as LGBTQ could make up 10 to 15% of the adult population "in the not too distant future" as Gen Z and millennials comprise of an increasing share of the adult population, Jeff Jones, the author of the Gallup poll, told Axios.

Shawna Chen
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge orders Trump, children to testify in New York probe

Former President Donald speaks to a crowd a rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. Photo: Sergio Flores/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A judge has ordered former President Trump and his two oldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., to testify in New York's civil investigation into his business.

Why it matters: New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has alleged that Trump Organization used "fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to obtain economic benefits."

