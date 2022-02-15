More than half of Senate Republicans plan to introduce a resolution this week calling to fully reopen the Capitol to the public after it was closed because of the coronavirus, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The resolution is the latest salvo in an ongoing dispute between the two parties over how secured the Capitol should be amid the lingering pandemic — and the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack.

Driving the news: Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) is leading the resolution along with 25 mostly conservative Senate Republicans.

They include Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The resolution calls for the Senate side of the Capitol complex to return to pre-COVID-19 visitor policies to "facilitate public participation in the legislative process and public visitation of these historic buildings."

"From stores to venues and most workplaces and schools, the rest of the United States has re-opened, and it’s time for the Senate to do the same," Hagerty said in a statement obtained by Axios.

Hagerty plans to try to pass the resolution through unanimous consent this week, spokesperson Judd Deere told Axios.

The backdrop: The Capitol has been largely closed to the public since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, with no clear, public timeline for reopening.

Restrictions were relaxed slightly on the Senate side in December, but with limitations on the size, duration and frequency of tours.

The ultimate decisionmakers are the House and Senate sergeants-at-arms, in consultation with the Capitol’s attending physician, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson Drew Hammill told Axios.

But, but, but: Even some Democrats want tours to restart.