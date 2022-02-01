Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: McCarthy says Pelosi may cap State of Union crowd

Axios

President Biden is seen addressing a socially distanced Joint Session of Congress last April. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Each party may be allowed to invite just 25 House members to attend President Biden's State of the Union Address in person, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told colleagues on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The possible restrictions are yet another reminder the nation is still grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. The president is slated to deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1; attendance for his address to a Joint Session of Congress last April also was capped.

  • A Pelosi spokesman said no final decisions have been made.
  • The spokesman said the Speaker's Office "will work closely with the Office of the Attending Physician to accommodate as many Member requests as safely possible."

Driving the news: McCarthy told members of the Republican leadership that Pelosi told him she was instituting a 25-member attendance cap, two sources in the room told Axios.

  • McCarthy and other Republican leaders were frustrated by the declaration.
  • McCarthy noted Democrats fly on planes with more people than they planned to allow on the floor, a person in the room told Axios.
  • A McCarthy spokesperson declined to comment.

Flashback: Biden’s Joint Address also was made under strict COVID protocols.

  • On the eve of his 100th day in office, he spoke to a socially distanced audience of roughly 200 individuals.
  • In included a smattering of senators, Cabinet members, Pentagon officials and members of the Supreme Court.

The big picture: The talk of an attendance limit comes amid a raft of new restrictions in the House aimed at combating the highly infectious Omicron variant, which has caused a surge of coronavirus cases.

  • Members have been asked to vote quickly, avoid congregating on the floor and wear KN95 masks rather than cloth or surgical masks.

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated 26 mins ago - Sports

NFL sued for racial discrimination by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores

Brian Flores. Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images.

Brian Flores, who was fired last month as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has sued the National Football League and each of its franchises for racial discrimination.

Why it matters: The NFL for decades has been criticized for its paucity of Black coaches, and now Flores plans to hold the league's feet to the legal fire.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5

A nurse gives a little girl a shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while her brother covers his eyes at a vaccination site in Florida. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday asked the Food and Drugs Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old.

The big picture: Hospitalizations of younger children have reached their highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Over a dozen HBCUs get bomb threats on first day of Black History Month

Howard University in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2022. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

More than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities on Tuesday closed campus or cancelled classes due to bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month.

The big picture: It was the second day this week and third in the last month that several HBCUs received such threats. By Tuesday afternoon, the majority of the schools had been cleared and no bombs had been found.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow