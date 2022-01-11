Sign up for our daily briefing

Top House Democrat pushes "isolation boxes" for unmasked colleagues

Andrew Solender

Newly-elected members of Congress attend a briefing during orientation at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 13, 2020 Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) on Tuesday called for lawmakers who repeatedly defy the House chamber mask requirement to be restricted from the House floor.

Why it matters: The demand comes amid a raft of new restrictions in the House aimed at combating the highly infectious Omicron variant, which has caused a surge of coronavirus cases.

  • House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) is urging members to vote quickly, avoid congregating on the floor and wear KN95 masks rather than cloth or surgical masks.
  • In addition, the Capitol's administrative office has announced allotments of KN95s and at-home tests to House offices.

Driving the news: Just on Monday, the House Ethics Committee revealed Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) have all been slapped with fines for violating the mask mandate in late November and early December.

  • The fines are $500 for the first offense and $2,500 for each subsequent one, though some lawmakers have received first-offense warnings.
  • Greene and Clyde in particular have been outlaws when it comes to the rule. The two had reportedly incurred over $100,000 in combined penalties as of the end of last year.

What they're saying: Clark, the assistant House speaker, said in a letter to House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker that the fines "have proven insufficient to prevent some Members from repeatedly violating this common sense rule."

  • Singling out Clyde and Greene, Clark continued, "This callous disregard for House rules endangers the health of Members of Congress and ... staff whose physical presence is required to ensure continuity of government."
  • Clark asked Walker to force members who refuse to mask up on the floor to vote from "isolation boxes" placed in the gallery above the chamber.

The backdrop: The idea is not without precedent. The method was used last January to allow members who had been exposed to the virus to vote for speaker.

  • "Those who refuse to mask pose the same or higher risk of exposing individuals around them to COVID" as those members, Clark asserted in her letter.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Nearly 4 in 10 House members to vote remotely as Omicron surges

Congressional staffers, reporters and others queue up in the Capitol Visitors Center on Monday to await coronavirus tests. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

More than a third of House members are prepared to vote remotely this week — a reflection of the deep coronavirus fears coursing throughout the highest level of government, as well as the embrace of proxy voting for other reasons.

Why it matters: Proxy voting was enacted to allow representatives to reduce their risk of contracting the virus, but it has also undercut the convening of the People's House and allowed alternative political activity, including foreign trips and fundraising.

Andrew Solender
Updated Jan 10, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Jim Jordan won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Jim Jordan at the U.S. Capitol in October. Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Sunday he will not cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot.

Why it matters: Both members of Congress the committee has sought out for information are declining to turn over documents or be interviewed voluntarily, forcing its nine members to decide whether they will attempt to subpoena their colleagues.

Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Department creates domestic terrorism unit

Attorney General speaking at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Justice is opening a new unit to investigate acts of domestic terrorism, a top national security official said during a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The FBI and Justice Department warned repeatedly last year that the threat of and investigations into acts of domestic terrorism have increased since 2020.

