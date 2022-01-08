House ramps up COVID measures ahead of return

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.
The House of Representatives is instituting new coronavirus precautions as members prepare to return from the holiday recess next week.
Why it matters: Capitol physician Brian P. Monahan sent an alert to offices on Monday warning that the Capitol test center's positivity rate has spiked from 1% to 13% due to the spread of Omicron.
- In addition to telling offices to "adopt a maximal telework posture," Monahan said staff should wear KN95 masks, rather than cloth or surgical masks, when in crowded spaces or indoors with others.
What they're saying: "I have heard from many Members expressing concerns about the surge in COVID-19 cases relating to the highly infectious Omicron variant," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a letter to members on Friday.
- Hoyer announced the House will "lengthen voting times and limit the number of votes taken on the Floor" in an effort to reduce the number of members in the chamber at any given time.
- The majority leader also urged members to wear KN95 masks and "refrain from congregating" on the floor. Masks are mandated in the chamber.
- "I encourage you to continue taking steps in your offices to promote the safety of all who work for the House and those visiting for official business," Hoyer added.
The Capitol's Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) simultaneously announced that House offices will start receiving a monthly allotment of KN95 masks to adhere with recommendations from the CDC and the Capitol physician.
- The KN95s will replace a previous allotment of surgical masks, the CAO said.