House ramps up COVID measures ahead of return

Andrew Solender

U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images.

The House of Representatives is instituting new coronavirus precautions as members prepare to return from the holiday recess next week.

Why it matters: Capitol physician Brian P. Monahan sent an alert to offices on Monday warning that the Capitol test center's positivity rate has spiked from 1% to 13% due to the spread of Omicron.

  • In addition to telling offices to "adopt a maximal telework posture," Monahan said staff should wear KN95 masks, rather than cloth or surgical masks, when in crowded spaces or indoors with others.

What they're saying: "I have heard from many Members expressing concerns about the surge in COVID-19 cases relating to the highly infectious Omicron variant," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a letter to members on Friday.

  • Hoyer announced the House will "lengthen voting times and limit the number of votes taken on the Floor" in an effort to reduce the number of members in the chamber at any given time.
  • The majority leader also urged members to wear KN95 masks and "refrain from congregating" on the floor. Masks are mandated in the chamber.
  • "I encourage you to continue taking steps in your offices to promote the safety of all who work for the House and those visiting for official business," Hoyer added.

The Capitol's Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) simultaneously announced that House offices will start receiving a monthly allotment of KN95 masks to adhere with recommendations from the CDC and the Capitol physician.

  • The KN95s will replace a previous allotment of surgical masks, the CAO said.

Go deeper

Alex Golden
14 hours ago - Axios NW Arkansas

Masks are back at Fayetteville schools

COVID-19 infection rates. S Arkansas Center for Health Improvement

Fayetteville Public Schools is requiring masks for all students, faculty and staff — again, the Fayetteville Flyer reported.

State of play: The school district had decided it would reinstate the mask mandate if cases reached 30 per 10,000 people in the community for 14 consecutive days. And with rising cases, the mandate is in effect again.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Cuneyt DilChelsea Cirruzzo
Jan 6, 2022 - Axios Washington D.C.

1 year later: How the Capitol insurrection changed Washington D.C.

Workers remove security fencing around the U.S. Capitol in July. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection left violent scars across the nation's capital, leading many who live and work in the District to forever rethink security.

Why it matters: The attack left scores of Capitol workers traumatized, and the difficult memories have led some Capitol Hill residents to contemplate leaving the neighborhood altogether.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Solender
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to give State of the Union on March 1

Biden speaks during a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on March 1.

Why it matters: The news comes as Biden tries to shepherd several major pieces of legislation through Congress this year, including a multitrillion dollar social spending package and a comprehensive election reform bill.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow