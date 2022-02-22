Canada's Parliament extends Trudeau's emergency powers over protests

Lawmakers in Canada voted on Monday night to extend emergency powers Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in response to protests against the country's COVID-19 health measures.

The big picture: Ottawa police in Canada's capital over the weekend effectively ended a weeks-long blockade by protesters, some of whom harassed local residents. The parliamentary vote passed 185 to 151 hours after Trudeau told reporters there were "real concerns" about further threats in the coming days, per Reuters.