Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that he is invoking emergency powers to deal with ongoing protests against the country’s COVID-19 health restrictions.

Why it matters: This is the first time Canada's Emergencies Act has been invoked and will give the government broad powers for 30 days, per the Guardian.

What they're saying: "After discussing with cabinet and caucus, after consultation with premiers from all provinces and territories, after speaking with opposition leaders, the federal government has invoked the Emergencies Act," Trudeau said.

"The scope of these measures will be time-limited, geographically targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate," he added.

Context: The act defines a national emergency as a temporary "urgent and critical situation" that "seriously endangers the lives, health or safety of Canadians and is of such proportions or nature as to exceed the capacity or authority of a province to deal with it,” per CBC.

The big picture: On Feb. 7, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency after 10 days of massive demonstrations protesting pandemic restrictions.