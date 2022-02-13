Sign up for our daily briefing

Arrests made at blocked U.S.-Canada border crossing, police say

Ivana Saric

Protestors against Covid-19 vaccine mandates are stopped by police as they block the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 12. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Canadian police said Sunday they are arresting protesters to dispel the "freedom convoy" demonstration that has blockaded a major U.S.-Canada border crossing.

What they're saying: "Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made," Windsor Police tweeted Sunday morning. "Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area."

  • The department in another tweet Sunday morning said "there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity."

Why it matters: Police began trying to clear passage of Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S. on Saturday, following an injunction giving law enforcement more power to remove the protesters.

  • No arrests were made Saturday.

The big picture: The bridge, which connects Detroit to Windsor, Canada remained blocked Sunday by protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other health restrictions, per the Washington Post.

What they're saying: “The Prime Minister stressed that border crossings cannot, and will not, remain closed, and that all options are on the table,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office told AP in a statement Saturday.

  • Trudeau had previously said that deploying troops to deal with the protesters was "not in the cards right now."

Axios
23 mins ago - World

Poland opens border to Americans leaving Ukraine

U.S. Army soldiers and military vehicles exit a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft at Jasionka Rzeszow Airport on Feb. 6 in Rzeszow, Poland. Photo: Omar Marques/Getty Images

Poland has opened its borders to Americans leaving Ukraine by land without advance approval, the State Department said on Saturday, as it encouraged U.S. citizens to "depart immediately."

State of play: The Biden administration announced on Friday it would deploy several thousand troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to Poland to bolster NATO defenses. They are also expected to aid in evacuating Americans.

Neil Irwin
Updated 32 mins ago - Economy & Business

Trump's China trade bust

Expand chart
Credit: Axios Visuals. Source: Peterson Institute for International Economics

It was only two years ago that former President Trump struck a mega trade deal with China, containing commitments by the Chinese to purchase vast sums of American exports. So how's it going?

The big picture: U.S. exports to China have only been 57% of what was pledged as part of the deal, below levels before the trade war even began, according to calculations by Chad Bown of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

By the numbers: Bown finds

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Hollywood’s hometown Super Bowl

Photo by Maximilian Haupt/picture alliance via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — This year's Super Bowl, taking place in Los Angeles for the first time since 1993, has brought Hollywood back to life.

Why it matters: After two years of movie delays and muted award shows, Tinseltown was desperate for a comeback.

