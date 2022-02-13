Arrests made at blocked U.S.-Canada border crossing, police say

Canadian police said Sunday they are arresting protesters to dispel the "freedom convoy" demonstration that has blockaded a major U.S.-Canada border crossing.

What they're saying: "Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made," Windsor Police tweeted Sunday morning. "Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area."

The department in another tweet Sunday morning said "there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity."

Why it matters: Police began trying to clear passage of Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S. on Saturday, following an injunction giving law enforcement more power to remove the protesters.

No arrests were made Saturday.

The big picture: The bridge, which connects Detroit to Windsor, Canada remained blocked Sunday by protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other health restrictions, per the Washington Post.

The bridge's days-long closure, alongside other U.S.-Canada crossing points, has disrupted the supply chain between the two countries, leading to factory closures that have also impacted the auto industry.

What they're saying: “The Prime Minister stressed that border crossings cannot, and will not, remain closed, and that all options are on the table,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office told AP in a statement Saturday.