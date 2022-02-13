Arrests made at blocked U.S.-Canada border crossing, police say

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Protestors against Covid-19 vaccine mandates are stopped by police as they block the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, on Feb. 12. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
Canadian police said Sunday they are arresting protesters to dispel the "freedom convoy" demonstration that has blockaded a major U.S.-Canada border crossing.
What they're saying: "Enforcement actions continue at the demonstration area with arrests being made," Windsor Police tweeted Sunday morning. "Vehicles being towed. Please continue avoiding the area."
- The department in another tweet Sunday morning said "there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity."
Why it matters: Police began trying to clear passage of Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S. on Saturday, following an injunction giving law enforcement more power to remove the protesters.
- No arrests were made Saturday.
The big picture: The bridge, which connects Detroit to Windsor, Canada remained blocked Sunday by protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other health restrictions, per the Washington Post.
- The bridge's days-long closure, alongside other U.S.-Canada crossing points, has disrupted the supply chain between the two countries, leading to factory closures that have also impacted the auto industry.
What they're saying: “The Prime Minister stressed that border crossings cannot, and will not, remain closed, and that all options are on the table,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office told AP in a statement Saturday.
- Trudeau had previously said that deploying troops to deal with the protesters was "not in the cards right now."