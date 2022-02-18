Sign up for our daily briefing

Canadian police begin arrests in trucker protests

Oriana Gonzalez

A police patrol car during a protest in Ottawa, Canada, on Feb. 11. Photo: Kadri Mohamed/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ottawa police announced Friday it has begun arresting some of those involved in trucker anti-vaccine mandate protests.

The big picture: Protesters began blocking Ottawa's downtown last month in opposition to vaccine mandates for truckers coming in from the U.S. and to other pandemic restrictions. Demonstrations have since spread to the rest of the country.

  • Ottawa's police chief resigned earlier this week, after being criticized for taking a hands-off approach to the demonstrations.

What they're saying: "There is a large police presence on Nicholas Street, protesters are being advised to leave immediately," the Ottawa police said. "Some protesters are surrendering and are being arrested."

  • "We ask protesters to remain peaceful and lawful," the police added.
  • The police also announced charges for some of the protesters.

Catch up fast: Ottawa police on Wednesday issued a notice to protesters, advising them that anyone blocking streets, or assisting others in the blocking streets, is committing a criminal offense and could be arrested.

  • Police warned that protesters "may be arrested and charged with criminal offenses including but not limited to mischief, and potentially charged with a variety of other non-criminal offenses."
  • A secured area was established on Thursday to ensure that "designated places (Parliament, Government buildings, critical infrastructure etc) are protected."
  • Ottawa police said people could not travel within that area.

Zachary Basu
Updated 49 mins ago - World

Separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine order evacuation of civilians to Russia

Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Pro-Russian separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered the mass evacuation of women, children and elderly civilians to Russia on Friday, alleging that Ukraine was preparing a military offensive. Ukraine immediately denied the accusations.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have warned that Russia is preparing to manufacture a pretext to invade Ukraine in the coming days, and that it could take the form of a fabricated escalation in territory controlled by separatists.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

"Danger to life": Storm Eunice lashes U.K. and Ireland

People view the waves created by high winds and spring tides hitting the sea wall at New Brighton promenade in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Millions of people were warned to stay home as Storm Eunice began battering the U.K. and Republic of Ireland on Friday, after forecasters issued rare "danger to life" red alerts for populated areas including London.

Why it matters: Eunice, expected to be the worst storm to hit the countries in over three decades, was bearing down on regions still reeling from other deadly storms that struck Northwestern Europe this week.

Matt Phillips, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Big investors are hogging American homes

Expand chart
Data: Redfin; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Investors are draining an increasingly large share of American homes from the market, leaving traditional homebuyers with fewer options, at higher prices.

Why it matters: Homeownership is the single most important way Americans build wealth. Families are now increasingly facing off with cash-rich institutional investors bidding for houses, as they try to climb onto the property ladder.

