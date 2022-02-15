Ottawa's police chief resigns over handling of trucker protest

Ottawa's police chief resigned on Tuesday as trucker-led protests blocking part of Canada's capital reached their third week, according to Canadian media reports and a city councilor.

Why it matters: Police Chief Peter Sloly has been criticized for taking a hands-off approach to the demonstrations by truck drivers who are opposed to the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

Sloly's resignation, reported by the CBC and The Globe and Mail, come a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to deal with the protests.

The big picture: A loosely organized convoy of protesters started blocking Ottawa's downtown core last month in opposition to a U.S. vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers.