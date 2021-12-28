Sign up for our daily briefing

Botox sales erupt with younger patients

Bob Herman
Data: AbbVie/Allergan documents; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Botox sales have never been higher.

The big picture: The pandemic drastically reduced the number of people getting cosmetic skin treatments. But the rollout of the COVID vaccines and a larger, younger crowd willing to try Botox injections have led to swelling demand in dermatology offices and medical spas.

By the numbers: U.S. sales of Botox — just the cosmetic version that is used to smooth out face wrinkles and not the version that is used to treat conditions like migraines and neck spasms — surpassed $1 billion in the first nine months of 2021, compared with $600 million in the first nine months of 2020.

  • The revenue jump stems from "brand investment and strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic," according to financial filings from AbbVie, which bought the company that makes Botox in 2020.
  • China is the second-biggest Botox market after the U.S., driving total international sales to $579 million in the first nine months of this year.

What they're saying: "At this point, we're not seeing [growth] driven by pent-up demand as much as just fundamental demand," Carrie Strom, a senior vice president at AbbVie who oversees the company's cosmetic drugs, said at an investment bank conference this month.

  • Patients getting Botox are now younger on average. "And by younger I mean closer to 40 versus 50," Strom said.
  • Influencers promoting Botox and other cosmetic procedures on TikTok and Instagram and new Botox ads also have attracted and retained more people.

Follow the money: AbbVie charges $622 for a 100-unit vial of cosmetic Botox.

  • Dermatologists and plastic surgeons then charge $15-$20 on average per unit — the forehead, glabella and crow's feet each require a certain number of Botox units — with the average procedure costing $466.
  • The huge demand is driving sales, but AbbVie suggested higher prices are coming because of the ubiquitous brand power and because inflation is giving the company cover: "We command a clear leadership position. And along with that comes premium pricing," Strom said at the conference. "Our customers can also command that premium pricing when they're treating their patients."

What to watch: Whether the Omicron variant leads to more people deferring non-urgent care again.

Bob Herman
1 hour ago - Health

CDC slashes estimate of Omicron case prevalence

Most current COVID-19 infections are from the Omicron variant, despite the data update. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 represented a much smaller proportion of cases during the week that ended Dec. 18 than previously estimated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

The big picture: Even though the Delta variant appeared to be the primary strain for most of December, Omicron still represents a majority of cases right now — 58.6% according to the CDC's latest estimates.

Yacob ReyesErin Doherty
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

Over 85 cruise ships under CDC investigation following COVID outbreaks

The Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship. Photo: Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday said it is actively investigating or observing 86 cruise ships following COVID-19 outbreaks on board.

Why it matters: The Omicron variant has driven up infections across the U.S., upending vacation plans and disrupting travel. The new strain is the latest sign of the pandemic's hold on the cruise line industry.

Andrew Freedman
5 hours ago - Energy & Environment

9 feet of snow wallops California mountains as brutal cold invades U.S.

Computer model projection shows temperature departures from average forecasted for Dec. 29. Photo: Weatherbell.com

California's ski resorts are digging out from under 5 to 9 feet of snow that has fallen over the last several days from a series of storms. And more snow is on the way.

The big picture: A large dip, or trough, in the jet stream across the West is allowing frigid conditions and a relentless series of storms to bring record-breaking snowfall into the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The snow has closed major interstates and even forced the shut down of several ski resorts.

