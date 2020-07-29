Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers a speech at the William Hicks Anderson Community Center, in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images
An AP photographer snapped a picture of former Vice President Joe Biden at a news conference clutching a collection of notes with references to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) Tuesday.
What it matters: The photo captures five talking points on Biden's potential running mate: "Do not hold grudges. Campaigned with me & Jill. Talented. Great help to campaign. Great respect for her."
- While he's made similar remarks about Harris before, these notes come one day after Politico reported that former Sen. Chris Dodd, co-chair of Biden's vice presidential vetting committee, had concerns about the senator associated with the first Democratic presidential debate when she confronted the former VP about his voting record on busing to integrate schools.
- "The comments attributed to Dodd have drawn condemnation, especially from influential Democratic women who maintain that Harris is being held to a standard that wouldn’t apply to a man running for president," AP notes.
- Representatives from Biden's and Harris' campaigns did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.