12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's notes reveal his thinking on Harris: "Do not hold grudges"

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden delivers a speech at the William Hicks Anderson Community Center, in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

An AP photographer snapped a picture of former Vice President Joe Biden at a news conference clutching a collection of notes with references to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) Tuesday.

What it matters: The photo captures five talking points on Biden's potential running mate: "Do not hold grudges. Campaigned with me & Jill. Talented. Great help to campaign. Great respect for her."

  • While he's made similar remarks about Harris before, these notes come one day after Politico reported that former Sen. Chris Dodd, co-chair of Biden's vice presidential vetting committee, had concerns about the senator associated with the first Democratic presidential debate when she confronted the former VP about his voting record on busing to integrate schools.
  • "The comments attributed to Dodd have drawn condemnation, especially from influential Democratic women who maintain that Harris is being held to a standard that wouldn’t apply to a man running for president," AP notes.
  • Representatives from Biden's and Harris' campaigns did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

Hans Nichols
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he'll name a running mate next week

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he'll announce his running mate "the first week in August."

The big picture: Last week, Biden seemed to back away from his timeline of early August, but he recommitted to it Tuesday at a speech in Delaware announcing his plans for fighting systemic racism.

Jacob Knutson
Jul 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Utah to host vice president debate with live audience in October

Then-vice presidential candidates Tim Kaine and Mike Pence in Virginia in 2016. Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Salt Lake City will host the 2020 vice president debate in October with a smaller live audience than originally planned because of the coronavirus pandemic, per the Salt Lake Tribune.

Why it matters: Less than three months before the debate, it's still not known who will join Vice President Mike Pence on stage.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

