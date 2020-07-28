21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says he'll name a running mate next week

Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware July 14. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he'll announce his running mate "the first week in August."

The big picture: Last week, Biden seemed to back away from his timeline of early August, but he recommitted to it Tuesday at a speech in Delaware announcing his plans for fighting systemic racism.

  • "I promise, I’ll let you know when I do," Biden joked with reporters about his decision.
  • Biden played coy on whether he would interview finalists in person and if he'd wear a mask: "Well, we'll see," he said.
  • He said he hadn't been tested for COVID-19.

Where it stands: Biden has pledged to name a woman as his running mate, and last week told MSNBC that among the finalists are "four black women."

  • His team has been vetting Sen. Kamala Harris, former national security adviser Susan Rice, and Reps. Val Demings and Karen Bass as potential running mates.
  • He told MSNBC last week that he would meet the finalists in person, promising “personal discussions with each of the candidates who are left and make a decision.”

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
Jul 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Focus group: Michigan swing voters question Biden's ability to lead

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Some swing voters in Warren, Mich., question Joe Biden's ability to lead the country — calling him a "puppet" who's not "mentally capable of being president" — while admitting they haven't paid much attention to his events, platforms or speeches.

Why it matters: President Trump's branding of Biden is defining him with these voters, particularly Trump's insinuations about senility (though the cognitive swipes have gone both ways between these rivals).

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to unveil plan to address racial inequality

Biden at a July 21 speech on his economic plan. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Joe Biden plans to detail Tuesday how his "Build Back Better" economic program will help African American and Latino communities, explaining how he will leverage public funds to spur private investment for businesses that are grappling with COVID-19 and generations of structural inequality.

Behind the numbers: In the fourth and final installment of his economic program, Biden will spell out how to specifically allocate for communities of color some of the money that he's previously announced.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneMarisa Fernandez
35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans criticize their own stimulus bill

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Multiple Republicans made clear on Tuesday that they are not on board with several key provisions in the $1 trillion stimulus bill released by Senate GOP leadership Monday. Many said they find the process confusing, messy and not reflective of the Republican conference. 

Why it matters: For a Senate Republican bill, it’s remarkable how many Senate Republicans hate it.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow