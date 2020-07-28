Biden says he'll name a running mate next week

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he'll announce his running mate "the first week in August."

The big picture: Last week, Biden seemed to back away from his timeline of early August, but he recommitted to it Tuesday at a speech in Delaware announcing his plans for fighting systemic racism.

"I promise, I’ll let you know when I do," Biden joked with reporters about his decision.

Biden played coy on whether he would interview finalists in person and if he'd wear a mask: "Well, we'll see," he said.

He said he hadn't been tested for COVID-19.

Where it stands: Biden has pledged to name a woman as his running mate, and last week told MSNBC that among the finalists are "four black women."