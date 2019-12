The big picture: Biden's video also features a clip from Trump's 2018 speech before the United Nations during which he was met with laughter when he said his administration "has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country."

What he's saying: Trump has yet to comment on Biden's video, but he called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "two-faced" for apparently gossiping about him to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron and Queen Elizabeth II's daughter, Princess Anne, on a hot mic at Buckingham Palace.

