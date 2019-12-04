Trump slams “two-faced” Justin Trudeau for mocking him in leaked video

President Trump described Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “two-faced” over a video clip in which Trudeau appeared to mock Trump alongside other world leaders.
Between the lines: The video that surfaced on Tuesday showed leaders including Trudeau, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron at Buckingham Palace gossiping about Trump on a hot mic.
Well, he's two-faced. And honestly with Trudeau, he''s a nice guy. I find him to be a very nice guy. But you know the truth is that I called him out on the fact that he's not paying 2%, and I guess he's not very happy about it. He's not paying 2% and he should be paying 2%. It's Canada. They have money.— Trump today
Flashback: Trump described Canada as “slightly delinquent on defense spending” yesterday, and insisted twice that Trudeau provide his country's current defense spending figure as a proportion of GDP (Trudeau said it was around 1.4%).
- Trump was speaking today alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, herself a frequent target of Trump’s over defense spending.
- Asked about German spending ahead of their meeting, Trump said: “Well, Germany’s a little bit under the limit, I will say that, but we’ll talk about that now.”
Context: Trump and Trudeau have never had a warm relationship. As Axios' Jonathan Swan writes, Trump finds Trudeau an irritant at best.
