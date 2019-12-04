Stories

World leaders caught on hot mic appearing to gossip about Trump

Several NATO leaders seem to have been caught gossiping about President Trump on a hot mic, AP reports.

  • During a reception at Buckingham Palace, Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked French President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?"
  • Canadian Prime Minister Justin TrudeauTrudeau said: "He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top." That appeared to refer to a long, unscheduled Q&A by Trump, who wasn't mentioned by name.
  • Trudeau also said: “You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”

📱Footage was posted online by Canada's CBC and has been viewed more than 4 million times.

