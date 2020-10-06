Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, home to the Civil War battlefield where Abraham Lincoln once called for national unity, to ask Americans to come together to defeat racial injustice and the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Pennsylvania, a swing state that was crucial to President Trump's 2016 win, could deliver the election to Biden next month. A new Monmouth University poll out Tuesday shows Biden expanding his lead over Trump in the state.

The big picture: Biden is contrasting his approach with Trump's on two of the key challenges gripping the nation.

The president has positioned the racial justice debate as a choice between police and rioters. He continues to minimize the dangers and precautions around COVID-19 even after his hospitalization and treatment with experimental therapeutics.

On Tuesday, Trump also instructed Republicans to abandon stimulus talks with Democrats until after the election.

What they're saying: "We must come together as a nation," Biden said. "I believe in law and order. I don’t believe we have to choose between law and order and racial justice."