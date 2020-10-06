1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Poll shows Biden with 12-point lead in Pennsylvania

Supporters outside the Amtrak station in Latrobe, Penn., for Biden. Photo: Jeff Swensen/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Joe Biden now has a 12-point lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania, according to a Monmouth University poll out Tuesday, which also found that a majority of voters in the battleground state think Biden better understands their daily concerns.

Why it matters: It's more bad news for Trump, whose re-election efforts have hinged on winning Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes. Biden's current lead is a significant improvement from his 4-point lead in last month's Monmouth poll.

  • Biden is visiting Pennsylvania today, with plans to give remarks in Gettysburg later this afternoon.
  • Last week, Biden hosted a whistle-stop Amtrak tour through the state highlighting his "Build Back Better" economic recovery plan.

By the numbers: 54% of registered voters in Pennsylvania support Biden, compared to 42% who are backing President Trump.

  • 60% of voters think Biden at least somewhat understands their day-to-day concerns.
  • There was little movement before and after Trump's announcement that he tested positive for COVID-19, the poll found. Voters still trust Biden more when it comes to handling the pandemic and health care.
  • And while Trump continues to lead Biden on the economy, slightly more voters now say they believe Biden will strengthen the economy and create jobs (41%, up from 37% before Friday).

Between the lines: Monmouth's poll found Biden with a slight advantage on which candidate voters feel better handles "law and order" — 45% to Trump's 41%.

  • Previously, Trump campaign officials felt hopeful that the president's "law and order" rhetoric was helping in Pennsylvania, specifically — aides thought — with the state's white, working-class voters.

Be smart: A decisive Biden win in Pennsylvania would likely help Democrats avoid major post-election litigation, Axios' Stef Kight writes:

  • Pennsylvania is already at the center of election-related legal battles since it could decide the election and has had very little experience with mass vote-by-mail. (Just 4% of ballots were cast by mail in 2018.)
  • In order for there to be meaningful lawsuits over ballot counts after the election, there either has to be a massive election failure (like a cyber attack) or it has to be a razor-thin election — within a few thousand ballots, elections experts say.
  • There’s less incentive for suing over whether or not to count certain ballots if it won’t change the outcome.

Methodology: The Monmouth University Poll was sponsored and conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020 with a statewide random sample of 500 Pennsylvania voters drawn from a list of registered voters. It has a margin of error of +/- 4.4%.

Marisa Fernandez
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Biden leads Trump by 8 points in Arizona

Joe Biden and President Trump at a debate in Ohio. Photo: Jim Watson, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading President Trump 49% to 41% in Arizona, according to a new New York Times-Siena College poll.

Why it matters: Arizona carries 11 electoral votes and hasn't voted for a Democratic nominee for president since 1996. The results are essentially unchanged from a Times-Siena poll of the state last month, suggesting Trump remains in a deep hole with less than a month to go until the election.

Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
Oct 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden's next move

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Biden campaign’s new plan after Trump’s diagnosis is the old plan, sources tell Axios: Protect the candidate. Stay the course. No mistakes.

What to watch: Biden and Harris still plan to fly to Arizona on Thursday, but they're traveling from different locations on separate planes. Biden will head to South Florida for an MSNBC town hall on Monday.

Orion Rummler
Oct 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey to retire in 2022

Sen. Pat Toomey in the Capitol on Sept. 22. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) announced Monday that he will not run for re-election in 2022.

Why it matters: Pennsylvania is a key swing state that the Biden and Trump campaigns are jockeying hard to win in November — although Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point four years ago. Toomey also said he will not run for governor in 2022, which leaves two open races in the state.

