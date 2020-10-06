Trump says he will not negotiate on COVID relief until after election

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he has instructed his representatives to stop negotiating with House Democrats on coronavirus relief until after the election, accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi of "not negotiating in good faith."

Why it matters: The failure to deliver desperately needed aid to Americans was seen as a problem for both parties, which both thought they would be unable to reach a compromise before the election.. Trump has now made it a White House decision to end negotiations.

Behind the scenes: Several Trump advisers told Axios' Jonathan Swan they are utterly perplexed by the decision. They need this like a punch in the face.

A Trump campaign adviser said this of the president's decision to own pulling out of the talks: "You have to try to be this politically inept. What is going on in the White House? Where is Mark Meadows?"

Timing: The president’s tweet comes as talks between Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been building steam. But the two leaders have remained far apart on key issues, including increased funding for state and local governments.

It also comes hours after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned that the U.S. economy is in for a "longer than expected slog back to full recovery," and that there's little risk of "overdoing" economic support — a nod to Congress and the Trump administration.

The stock market turned negative in the minutes after Trump's tweet.

What he's saying: "Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request, and looking to the future of our Country," Trump tweeted.

"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked Mitch McConnell not to delay, but to instead focus full time on approving my outstanding nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett."

"Our Economy is doing very well. The Stock Market is at record levels, JOBS and unemployment...also coming back in record numbers. We are leading the World in Economic Recovery, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME!"

Between the lines: Both sides wanted to strike a deal on stimulus funding, not only to help struggling individuals and businesses, but also because it would be politically beneficial.

Pelosi has been under immense pressure from the more moderate wing of the Democratic caucus, which has insisted on bringing back some form of tangible relief to their constituents before Election Day.

The White House has long seen a new stimulus deal as a way to bump the economy and line more Americans' pockets with direct payments before Nov. 3.

72% of voters supported a new $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package in a New York Times/Siena College poll last month.

The bottom line: Neither party was willing to concede on huge areas of disagreement. Congressional Democrats largely believe that they will be in a stronger position after the election to pass a more comprehensive relief bill with their top priorities, while Trump seems to be banking on winning the White House and Congress.