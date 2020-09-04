Over 190 law enforcement officials on Friday endorsed Joe Biden for president, per a campaign statement.

Why it matters: The endorsements rebut a theme of the Trump re-election campaign, which has falsely claimed that Biden wants to defund the police. Both candidates this week traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin to address the shooting of Jacob Blake. Biden called for officers involved to be charged while Trump cracked down on protests that had turned violent.

It's a blow to Trump, who's sought to brand himself as the law-and-order candidate.

What they're saying: "Joe Biden has always stood on the right side of the law and is offering a much needed vision for our Nation. When asked the question, would you feel safe in Joe Biden’s America? The answer is yes," said Tom Manger, Retired Chief and former President of the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

"President Trump failed to protect America so now he is trying to scare America. I talk to law enforcement officers here in Arizona and all across the country: and none of them believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is re-elected,” said former Republican Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods.

The big picture: Biden continues to lead Trump in the polls by a significant-but-not-insurmountable margin just two months before Election Day.