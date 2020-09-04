1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Over 190 law enforcement officials endorse Biden

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Over 190 law enforcement officials on Friday endorsed Joe Biden for president, per a campaign statement.

Why it matters: The endorsements rebut a theme of the Trump re-election campaign, which has falsely claimed that Biden wants to defund the police. Both candidates this week traveled to Kenosha, Wisconsin to address the shooting of Jacob Blake. Biden called for officers involved to be charged while Trump cracked down on protests that had turned violent.

  • It's a blow to Trump, who's sought to brand himself as the law-and-order candidate.

What they're saying: "Joe Biden has always stood on the right side of the law and is offering a much needed vision for our Nation. When asked the question, would you feel safe in Joe Biden’s America?  The answer is yes," said Tom Manger, Retired Chief and former President of the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

  • "President Trump failed to protect America so now he is trying to scare America. I talk to law enforcement officers here in Arizona and all across the country: and none of them believe there will be less violence in America if Donald Trump is re-elected,” said former Republican Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods.

The big picture: Biden continues to lead Trump in the polls by a significant-but-not-insurmountable margin just two months before Election Day.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated Sep 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden to visit Kenosha, meet Jacob Blake's family on Thursday

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, where they will hold a "community meeting" to "bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face" before making a local stop in the city, his campaign announced. They also plan to meet with Jacob Blake Sr. and other members of the Blake family, per a Biden campaign official.

Why it matters: The visit will come two days after President Trump made a trip to Kenosha against the wishes of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) to tour damage from the violent protests that erupted after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Trump spent much of his Tuesday visit defending law enforcement and attacking "left-wing violence."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
Sep 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden calls for charges against officers in Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake shootings

Joe Biden said at an event in Wilmington, Del., on Wednesday that the police officers in Jacob Blake's shooting and Breonna Taylor's murder "need to be charged," and called for an investigation into the individual who shot and killed a Trump supporter in Portland last weekend.

Driving the news: Biden was asked about these situations after delivering remarks about how to open school safely in light of the coronavirus pandemic. It comes during a week in which he's been out on the trail countering Trump's attacks about violence and unrest in America.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob KnutsonRashaan Ayesh
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Taylor, the former DHS chief of staff under President Trump, endorsed Joe Biden for president Monday, saying Trump "wanted to exploit the Department of Homeland Security for his own political purposes and to fuel his own agenda."

Why it matters: Taylor joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow