1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Joe Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday, where they will hold a "community meeting" to "bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face" before making a local stop in the city, his campaign announced.

Why it matters: The visit will come two days after President Trump made a trip to Kenosha against the wishes of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) to tour damage from the violent protests that erupted after the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Trump spent much of his Tuesday visit defending law enforcement and attacking "left-wing violence."

The big picture: This will be the Democratic nominee's first trip to Wisconsin, a critical swing state in the 2020 election that Trump won in 2016. In a speech earlier this week, Biden forcefully condemned riots and accused Trump of "rooting for chaos and violence" to bolster his law-and-order campaign message.

  • "I want to be very clear: Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting. It’s lawlessness. Plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted," Biden said.
  • He continued: “I want a safe America. Safe from COVID. Safe from crime and looting, safe from racially-motivated violence, safe from bad cops. Let me be crystal clear. Safe from four more years of Donald Trump."

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Aug 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump to visit Kenosha despite Wisconsin governor asking him not to

Combination images of President Trump and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images and Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) asked President Trump in a letter Sunday to reconsider his planned trip to Kenosha this week following protest unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting. But White House spokesperson Judd Deere told Axios the trip will go ahead.

The big picture: After Deere told reporters Saturday the president would "survey damage from recent riots," Evers told Trump he's concerned his presence "will only hinder our healing" and "delay our work to overcome division and move forward together."

Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Twitter labels Trump campaign tweet for misleading clip of Biden speech

Photo: Kyle Mazza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter on Monday labeled a tweet from the Trump campaign's "War Room" account "manipulated media" for posting a misleading clip of Joe Biden saying, "You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America!"

Reality check: More context would have shown that Biden was quoting President Trump and Vice President Pence as saying, "You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America," during a speech in which the Democratic nominee was condemning violent protests and Trump's response to social unrest.

Rashaan Ayesh
20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump defends police, dismisses "systemic racism" in visit to Kenosha

Asked during his visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, Tuesday whether "systemic racism is a problem" in the U.S., President Trump told a reporter: "Well you know, you just keep getting back to the opposite subject. We should talk about the kind of violence that we’ve seen in Portland and here and other places."

The big picture: Trump used his trip to Kenosha, where violent protests had erupted in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, to stress his support for law enforcement and denunciation of riots by people he called "domestic terrorists."

