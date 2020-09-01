1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump defends police, dismisses "systemic racism" in visit to Kenosha

Asked during his visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, Tuesday whether "systemic racism is a problem" in the U.S., President Trump told a reporter: "Well you know, you just keep getting back to the opposite subject. We should talk about the kind of violence that we’ve seen in Portland and here and other places."

The big picture: Trump used his trip to Kenosha, where violent protests had erupted in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, to stress his support for law enforcement and denunciation of riots by people he called "domestic terrorists."

  • He acknowledged that there are "bad apples" within law enforcement and said that some police officers "choke sometimes" because they are under "tremendous pressure."
  • The president did not address the root causes of the anti-racism protests that have continued throughout the country over the past few months, suggesting that some people want "structural change" but that most people want "law and order" and to feel safe.

What he's saying: "We should talk about the kind of violence that we've seen in Portland and here and other places. It's tremendous violence. You always get to the other side, well what do you think about this or that? The fact is we have seen tremendous violence, and we will put it out very quickly if given the chance."

  • "I keep hearing about peaceful protests, I hear it about everything. And then I come into an area like this and I see the town is burned down."
  • "It's a tough job. It's a tough job, a dangerous job, but I have to say this to the police: The people of our country love you."
In photos
President Trump tours an area affected by civil unrest in Kenosha. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Trump, with Attorney General William Barr, speaks to the press in Kenosha. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Trump speaks with officials at Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Protesters demonstrate in Kenosha during Trump's visit. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Jul 20, 2020 - World

In photos: Life in the era of the coronavirus pandemic

A woman holding her baby wearing a face mask in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 7. The country has confirmed more than 2 million COVID-19 cases. Photo: Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every nation. And case numbers are continuing to surge across the world, along with the death toll.

The big picture: Locking down to combat the virus has had a crippling effect on many economies. Global debt is expected to surpass global GDP this year following coronavirus stimulus measures. As some countries reopen economies with strict health and hygiene measures in place and others lock down again to combat rising cases, take a look at how COVID-19 has changed daily life around the world.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Black Lives Matter is "discriminatory" and "bad for Black people"

President Trump during a news conference at the White House on Monday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump again denounced Black Lives Matter as a "Marxist organization" and said it was "discriminatory" during an interview with Fox News that aired Monday night.

What he's saying: "The first time I ever heard of Black Lives Matter, I said, 'That’s a terrible name.' It's so discriminatory," Trump told Fox News' Laura Ingraham. "It's bad for Black people. It's bad for everybody."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
24 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump declines to condemn supporter accused of murder: "He was trying to get away"

President Trump declined at a press conference Monday to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old supporter of his charged with murder over the shooting deaths of two people during protests in Kenosha last week.

What he's saying: "That was an interesting situation. You saw the same tape that I saw it. He was trying to get away from them, it looks like it. He fell and then they very violently attacked him. It was something that we're looking at right now and it's under investigation. But I guess he was in very big trouble, he probably would have been killed."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow