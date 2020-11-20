Joe Biden wins Georgia, AP projects

President-elect Biden has won Georgia, AP reported Thursday evening.

Why it matters: His win, the first by a Democrat there since 1992, sets the state up as a new battleground — giving Georgia a chance to test that status in January when the runoffs for two Senate seats determine control of the chamber.

The outcomes of these races will determine whether Biden can move aggressively to enact Democratic policy priorities and confirm his top Cabinet and judicial nominees.

The state of play: Georgia election officials released the results of the state's hand ballot recount of the 5 million votes cast in the presidential election on Thursday.

The backstory: Trump won Georgia, which carries 16 electoral votes, by about 5% in 2016.

Biden had a slim 1.2% lead in the state the day before Election Day, according to FiveThirtyEight's average of polls.

Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris made stops in Georgia in the final week of the campaign, as did former President Barack Obama.

The other side: "Headlines are already falsely reporting that Joe Biden is declared the winner in Georgia," Jenna Ellis, a legal advisor for the Trump Campaign said in a statement on Thursday.

"Sorry, media, that's not how it works. The State of Georgia has not certified its results, and it should not."

The state is expected to certify the results on Friday.

The bottom line: The state is likely the last that'll end up in Biden's win column, granting him 306 electoral votes — equal to those that were pledged to Trump in 2016.