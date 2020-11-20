Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Joe Biden wins Georgia, AP projects

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

President-elect Biden has won Georgia, AP reported Thursday evening.

Why it matters: His win, the first by a Democrat there since 1992, sets the state up as a new battleground — giving Georgia a chance to test that status in January when the runoffs for two Senate seats determine control of the chamber.

  • The outcomes of these races will determine whether Biden can move aggressively to enact Democratic policy priorities and confirm his top Cabinet and judicial nominees.

The state of play: Georgia election officials released the results of the state's hand ballot recount of the 5 million votes cast in the presidential election on Thursday.

The backstory: Trump won Georgia, which carries 16 electoral votes, by about 5% in 2016.

  • Biden had a slim 1.2% lead in the state the day before Election Day, according to FiveThirtyEight's average of polls.
  • Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris made stops in Georgia in the final week of the campaign, as did former President Barack Obama.

The other side: "Headlines are already falsely reporting that Joe Biden is declared the winner in Georgia," Jenna Ellis, a legal advisor for the Trump Campaign said in a statement on Thursday.

  • "Sorry, media, that's not how it works. The State of Georgia has not certified its results, and it should not."
  • The state is expected to certify the results on Friday.

The bottom line: The state is likely the last that'll end up in Biden's win column, granting him 306 electoral votes — equal to those that were pledged to Trump in 2016.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
Nov 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump campaign says it will file for a recount in 2 Wisconsin counties

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Trump campaign said on Wednesday that it plans to file for recounts in two Wisconsin counties — a state Joe Biden won by more than 20,600 votes, per AP.

The state of play: According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Trump paid the $3 million needed for a recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties — two of the most liberal counties in the state. The recount must start no later than Saturday and finish by Dec. 1.

Go deeper
Fadel Allassan
Updated Nov 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Michigan county canvassers vote to certify election results after initial deadlock

Detroit election workers counting absentee ballots. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers struck a last-minute compromise on Tuesday night to certify local election results, backpedaling on a tactic that could have delayed official approval statewide.

Why it matters: The board's Republican members voted earlier Tuesday to block certification, in a move that President Trump celebrated on Twitter. The reversal is a blow to Trump and his GOP allies who have sought to delay or block President-elect Joe Biden's victories in a number of jurisdictions, mostly through failed legal action.

Go deeper
Glen Johnson
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump challenges cement Biden triumph

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump's frantic post-election challenges are having the opposite effect of what he intended: He's documenting his demise through a series of court fights and recounts showing Joe Biden's victory to be all the more obvious and unassailable.

Why it matters: The president’s push to overturn the election results is dispelling the cloud of corruption he alleged by forcing states to create a verified — and legally binding — accounting of his election loss.

Go deeper

