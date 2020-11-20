Joe Biden maintains lead in Georgia after hand recount

Georgia election officials released the results of the state's hand ballot recount of the 5 million votes cast in the presidential election on Thursday.

Why it matters: The report concludes that President-elect Joe Biden is ahead of President Trump by 12,284 votes, slightly narrowing Biden's lead of around 14,000 before the risk-limiting audit.

The big picture: Although Georgia does not have mandatory recount laws, the state permits a recount if the margin is less than .5%, according to NPR. The margin currently sits at at .3%.