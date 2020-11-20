Joe Biden maintains lead in Georgia after hand recount

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Gwinnett County election workers handling ballots as part of the recount on Nov. 16. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images
Georgia election officials released the results of the state's hand ballot recount of the 5 million votes cast in the presidential election on Thursday.
Why it matters: The report concludes that President-elect Joe Biden is ahead of President Trump by 12,284 votes, slightly narrowing Biden's lead of around 14,000 before the risk-limiting audit.
The big picture: Although Georgia does not have mandatory recount laws, the state permits a recount if the margin is less than .5%, according to NPR. The margin currently sits at at .3%.
- Four counties with new vote totals must recertify their results, and statewide results must be certified by Friday.
- After results are certified, the Trump campaign has until Nov. 24 to request another recount.