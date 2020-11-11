Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Georgia will conduct hand recount of presidential election

Georgia Secretary of State Ben Raffensperger. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Stringer via Getty

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Wednesday a "full, by-hand recount" of ballots cast in the presidential election in every county in the state.

Why it matters: Joe Biden leads by about 14,000 votes in the traditionally red state. No winner has been declared in either of the state's two Senate battles, which means we likely won’t know which party will hold the Senate majority until 2021.

  • "With the margin being so close," each county will undergo a recount in time for the state certification, according to Raffensperger. His office intends to investigate reports of possible fraud, he noted.
  • "This will help build confidence," he said. "It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvas all at once."
  • Raffensperger, a Republican, emphasized that his office will "verify every vote is counted," adding, “It’ll take every bit of the time we have left, for sure."

Context: Raffensperger came under fire after Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler (R) called for him to resign over what they called his failure to deliver "honest and transparent elections."

  • Raffensperger (R) confirmed on Friday that the race's tight margins would necessitate a recount, saying the race's outcome "has huge implications for the entire country." 37 of 159 counties had "submitted certified, final results" as of Saturday, per AP.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Longtime Palestinian peace negotiator Saeb Erekat dies at 65

Erekat in 2016. Photo: Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty

Saeb Erekat, an icon of the Israeli-Palestinian peace process for three decades, died Tuesday at age 65.

Flashback: At age 36, he arrived with the Jordanian-Palestinian delegation at the opening ceremony of the 1991 Madrid peace conference wearing a traditional Palestinian keffiyeh.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. sees record 131,000 cases, hospitalizations hit peak — CDC: Masks protect wearers from COVID-19 — Fauci, Azar expect vaccine to be broadly available by spring.
  2. States: Texas becomes first state to surpass 1 million cases.
  3. Markets: Pfizer's CEO sold $5.6 million in stock on same day of vaccine news
  4. World: Italy tightens COVID-19 restrictions for five hard-hit regions.
Margaret TalevGlen Johnson
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Electoral College play

Trump supporter Dana Benson hangs a U.S. flag while demonstrating outside of a vote counting facility in Philadelphia. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

As the weaknesses of President Trump's legal cases to overturn Joe Biden's win become clearer, Republicans are talking more about the Electoral College — hinting at an extreme last-chance way for Trump to cling to power.

What we're watching: In this long-shot scenario, Trump and his team could try to block secretaries of state in contested states from certifying results. That could allow legislatures in those states to try to appoint new electors who favor Trump over Biden.

