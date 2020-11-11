Georgia will conduct hand recount of presidential election

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced on Wednesday a "full, by-hand recount" of ballots cast in the presidential election in every county in the state.

Why it matters: Joe Biden leads by about 14,000 votes in the traditionally red state. No winner has been declared in either of the state's two Senate battles, which means we likely won’t know which party will hold the Senate majority until 2021.

"With the margin being so close," each county will undergo a recount in time for the state certification, according to Raffensperger. His office intends to investigate reports of possible fraud, he noted.

"This will help build confidence," he said. "It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvas all at once."

Raffensperger, a Republican, emphasized that his office will "verify every vote is counted," adding, “It’ll take every bit of the time we have left, for sure."

Context: Raffensperger came under fire after Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler (R) called for him to resign over what they called his failure to deliver "honest and transparent elections."