25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: I think Trump still has COVID, "we shouldn’t have a debate"

Joe Biden speaking in Hagerstown, Maryland, Oct. 6. Photo: Brendan Smualowski/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden said Tuesday when asked about facing President Trump in the second presidential debate on Oct. 15, "I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate."

Why it matters: Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus last week. Though he was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening and his physician said he's not experiencing symptoms, a person can be contagious up to 10 days after the symptoms resolve, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What they're saying: "I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn’t have a debate," Biden said. "I think we are gonna have to follow very strict guidelines.

  • "Too many people have been infected. It’s a very serious problem, so I will be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic and what the docs say is the right thing to do."

The other side: "President Trump will be healthy and will be there," said Tim Murtaugh, director of the president's campaign.. "There’s no getting out of this one for Biden and his protectors in the media can’t cover for him."

The big picture: President Trump was not experiencing coronavirus symptoms and is doing "extremely well," according to a memo released by White House physician Sean Conley on Tuesday.

  • However, Conley said in a briefing on Monday that while the president's condition is improving, he "may not be entirely out of the woods yet" and the next few days will be critical to the course of his recovery.

9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House physician says Trump reports no COVID-19 symptoms

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump was not experiencing coronavirus symptoms Tuesday and is doing "extremely well," according to a memo released by White House physician Sean Conley.

The state of play: Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening and returned to the White House to continue his treatment. Conley said in a briefing on Monday that while the president's condition is improving, he "may not be entirely out of the woods yet" and the next few days will be critical to the course of his recovery.

Updated Oct 6, 2020 - Health

Trump, still infected with the coronavirus, says: "Maybe I'm immune"

President Trump, who is still infected with the coronavirus, declared in a video released to his Twitter account: "Now I'm better and maybe I'm immune."

Reality check: Though Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening, White House physician Sean Conley said that the president "may not be entirely out of the woods yet."

Updated Oct 5, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump makes "surprise visit" to supporters outside Walter Reed

President Trump posted a new video to his Twitter account on Sunday saying that he is going to pay a "surprise visit" to supporters who have gathered outside of Walter Reed hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19. He was spotted moments later in an SUV wearing a mask and waving to supporters.

Why it matters: The drive-by likely violates CDC guidelines, which call on health care professionals to "limit transport and movement of the patient outside of the room to medically essential purposes."

