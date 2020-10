President Trump, who is still infected with the coronavirus, declared in a video released to his Twitter account: "Now I'm better and maybe I'm immune."

Reality check: Though Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening, White House physician Sean Conley said that the president "may not be entirely out of the woods yet."

Of note: Trump said in the video people shouldn't let the virus - which has killed over 200,000 Americans - "dominate you."