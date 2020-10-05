40 mins ago - Health

Trump's health: What we know

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images.

It is very difficult to get a comprehensive, trustworthy read on the severity of President Trump's infection.

What they're saying: Sean Conley, Trump's lead doctor, said all weekend that Trump is doing well and experiencing only relatively minor symptoms. And with its many photo ops, the White House is clearly trying to send the same message.

Yes, but: The details we have about Trump's treatment regimen could call that optimism into question.

  • Trump is now taking the steroid dexamethasone, Conley said Sunday. That drug may help save the lives of seriously ill patients, especially those on ventilators. But it's less effective for patients who are only on supplemental oxygen, and has shown no benefit in the mildest cases.
  • Trump is also receiving two other treatments: remdesivir, which has been shown to reduce hospitalization but not to save seriously ill patients' lives, and an experimental antibody treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Between the lines: The fact that Trump's doctors added dexamethasone to his treatment regimen likely means that they were concerned about his condition deteriorating, possibly because of a drop in his oxygen levels, doctors uninvolved in Trump's treatment told Bloomberg.

"It feels like a whole lot of Kremlinology and I'd just be happier if they’d tell us the truth," University of California, San Francisco medical professor Robert Wachter, told STAT.

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House physician says Trump is improving, admits he was on oxygen Friday

White House physician Sean Conley said at a press briefing Sunday that President Trump experienced two "transient" episodes in which his oxygen saturation level dropped below 94% and that he received supplemental oxygen on Friday after registering a "high fever."

Why it matters: Conley repeatedly evaded questions at Saturday's press briefing about whether Trump had received oxygen and insisted that the president was doing "extremely well."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
16 hours ago - Health

White House aide says physician withheld health specifics to lift Trump's spirits

White House communications director Alyssa Farah said Sunday that White House physician Sean Conley withheld specific details at Saturday's press briefing about Donald Trump's medical condition in order to "convey confidence" and "raise the spirits" of the president.

Driving the news: Conley and the White House have come under intense criticism after Chief of Staff Mark Meadows provided an anonymous statement to reporters on Saturday saying that Trump had a "very concerning" period on Friday, contradicting the more rosy assessment Conley had provided in a television briefing just moments earlier.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
8 hours ago - Health

Campaign adviser defends Trump drive-by during coronavirus treatment

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller pushed back during a fiery exchange on CNN Sunday against anchor Ana Cabrera's suggestion that President Trump's drive-by visit to supporters outside Walter Reed hospital was for a "photo op."

Details: "I don't think this was a stunt at all," Miller said in response to Cabrera's suggestion that this was the reason Trump had left the hospital Sunday where he's being treated for COVID-19.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!