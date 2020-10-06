1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White House physician says Trump reports no COVID-19 symptoms

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump was not experiencing coronavirus symptoms Tuesday and is doing "extremely well," according to a memo released by White House physician Sean Conley.

The state of play: Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening and returned to the White House to continue his treatment. Conley said in a briefing on Monday that while the president's condition is improving, he "may not be entirely out of the woods yet" and the next few days will be critical to the course of his recovery.

What they're saying: "This morning the President’s team of physicians met with him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms," Conley wrote in the memo.

  • "Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more."

Between the lines: Conley has faced criticism for withholding details about Trump's condition from the press, including the fact that the president received supplemental oxygen on Friday. Conley refused to disclose at a briefing on Monday when Trump last received a negative test or what the results of his lung scan were, citing the medical privacy law HIPAA.

Orion Rummler
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to continue coronavirus treatment after being discharged from Walter Reed

President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening and boarded Marine One to return to the White House, where he will continue his coronavirus treatment (see vide0).

Why it matters: The president, who has a number of risk factors for severe coronavirus symptoms, is still only a few days out from his initial diagnosis and has already had a number of complications. The course of the illness can run for almost two weeks, though it varies from patient to patient, per the CDC.

Updated 17 hours ago - Health

Trump, still infected with the coronavirus, says: "Maybe I'm immune"

President Trump, who is still infected with the coronavirus, declared in a video released to his Twitter account: "Now I'm better and maybe I'm immune."

Reality check: Though Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening, White House physician Sean Conley said that the president "may not be entirely out of the woods yet."

Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump walks into White House without mask after leaving Walter Reed

President Trump departed Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening to return to the White House via Marine One after spending three nights at the hospital for coronavirus treatment.

Upon reaching the White House, Trump took off his mask and saluted Marine One as photographers encircled him. He then walked into the White House, still maskless and infected with COVID-19. The photo op sparked immediate outrage on social media and among cable news commentators.

