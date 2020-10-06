White House physician says Trump reports no COVID-19 symptoms

President Trump was not experiencing coronavirus symptoms Tuesday and is doing "extremely well," according to a memo released by White House physician Sean Conley.

The state of play: Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening and returned to the White House to continue his treatment. Conley said in a briefing on Monday that while the president's condition is improving, he "may not be entirely out of the woods yet" and the next few days will be critical to the course of his recovery.

What they're saying: "This morning the President’s team of physicians met with him in the Residence. He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms," Conley wrote in the memo.

"Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%. Overall he continues to do extremely well, I will provide updates as we know more."

Between the lines: Conley has faced criticism for withholding details about Trump's condition from the press, including the fact that the president received supplemental oxygen on Friday. Conley refused to disclose at a briefing on Monday when Trump last received a negative test or what the results of his lung scan were, citing the medical privacy law HIPAA.

Go deeper: Read yesterday's updates from Trump's medical team