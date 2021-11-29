Sign up for our daily briefing

First look: Biden summons top CEOs on supply chain

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Biden will meet Monday afternoon with CEOs of big retailers, grocers and consumer-products firms to send this message, according to the White House: Products will be on shelves for holiday shopping.

Zoom out: Black Friday sales rebounded from 2020.

In-person participants for Biden's roundtable are scheduled to include the CEOs of Best Buy, Food Lion, Samsung North America, Qurate Retail Group, Todos Supermarket, Etsy, Mattel and Kroger.

  • Virtual participants are scheduled to include Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch.

Afterward, Biden will speak on-camera about administration efforts to strengthen supply chains, lower costs for families, and ensure that shelves are stocked.

🔮 Also Monday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will speak in-person to the Detroit Economic Club. She'll urge the House to pass the CHIPS Act, with funding for domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

  • Raimondo will say: "China, Taiwan, the EU, and so many others are all moving forward, while the United States is playing catch-up."

Raimondo will also join a semiconductor roundtable hosted by Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and the UAW.

Sarah Mucha
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Dems fear supply-chain blame

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As supply-chain kinks drive up prices and disrupt holiday shopping, Democrats are scrambling to show action and deflect blame.

Why it matters: With their party controlling both the White House and Capitol, vulnerable Democrats worry supply-chain snafus will hurt them in next year's midterms.

Scott Rosenberg
14 mins ago - Technology

Battle for the soul of a new web

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A well-funded and intensely motivated chunk of tech's hive mind is finding common cause in a vast new project: rebuilding the web on a foundation of cryptocurrency and blockchain tech. They call it "Web3."

The big picture: Developers, investors and early adopters imagine a future in which the technologies that enable Bitcoin and Ethereum will break up the concentrated power today's tech giants wield and usher in a golden age of individual empowerment and entrepreneurial freedom.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
44 mins ago - Economy & Business

Thanksgiving box office shows theaters have long road to recovery

Photo of Disney's "Encanto;" Credit: Disney

Box office ticket sales over the Thanksgiving holiday show that consumer confidence in moviegoing is slowly improving, but not enough to bring the struggling theater industry back to pre-pandemic levels anytime soon, if ever.

Why it matters: "We may have to temper expectations a bit" for next year, said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.

