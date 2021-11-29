President Biden will meet Monday afternoon with CEOs of big retailers, grocers and consumer-products firms to send this message, according to the White House: Products will be on shelves for holiday shopping.

Zoom out: Black Friday sales rebounded from 2020.

In-person participants for Biden's roundtable are scheduled to include the CEOs of Best Buy, Food Lion, Samsung North America, Qurate Retail Group, Todos Supermarket, Etsy, Mattel and Kroger.

Virtual participants are scheduled to include Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch.

Afterward, Biden will speak on-camera about administration efforts to strengthen supply chains, lower costs for families, and ensure that shelves are stocked.

🔮 Also Monday, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will speak in-person to the Detroit Economic Club. She'll urge the House to pass the CHIPS Act, with funding for domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Raimondo will say: "China, Taiwan, the EU, and so many others are all moving forward, while the United States is playing catch-up."

Raimondo will also join a semiconductor roundtable hosted by Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and the UAW.