Black Friday shopping up from 2020 but trails pre-pandemic levels

Shoppers carry their purchases during Black Friday shopping at Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont of Greater Chicago Area, Illinois on Nov. 26, 2021. Photo: Joel Lerner/Xinhua via Getty Images

More shoppers flocked to stores on Black Friday this year compared to last, but online shopping was lower than expected, according to data from Friday.

Driving the news: Online shopping was on the lower end of what was expected, largely because people had been ringing up their shopping carts earlier in the year in an effort to skirt potential supply chain issues, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index.

  • Concerns over the supply chain also likely drove more people to shop in person, according to Sensormatic IQ, a data analytics firm.

By the numbers: Black Friday foot traffic was up 48% over 2020, but still down 28% from 2019, according to Mastercard data.

  • Total online spending on Black Friday was around $8.9 billion, which is at the low end of Adobe’s predicted range and slightly lower than 2020, when total spending hit $9 billion, per Adobe.

The big picture: This year marks the first time where both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday "did not see an increase in online spending YoY, another sign that consumers started to shift their spending to earlier in the season, responding to promotions and deals from retailers that started in October," Adobe said in a statement.

  • Overall holiday sales are predicted to grow this year, according to the National Retail Federation.
  • NRF predicted last month that holiday sales during November and December will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% over 2020, compared with an 8% growth during those same months in 2020.

What to watch: Adobe predicts that Cyber Monday will be the biggest online shopping day of 2021, with between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion spent online.

Go deeper: Post-Thanksgiving shopping looks to make up for lost time

Axios' Hope King contributed reporting.

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Updated Nov 26, 2021 - Economy & Business

America's treat-yourself shopping season

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Inflation is driving prices up, but that's not keeping people out of stores.

What's happening: Retail sales climbed for the third straight month in October — and industry experts say holiday shopping could come roaring back this year after a pandemic-induced slump last year.

Axios
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

In photos: Americans hit stores for Black Friday

Shoppers walk through Macy's department store in New York City on Black Friday. Photo: YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Shoppers across the nation flocked to malls and major retailers Friday in search of "Black Friday" deals. About 158 million people were expected to shop in stores or online between Thursday and the end of the day Monday, according to the National Retail Federation.

Why it matters: Retailers hope a desire to return to holiday traditions will translate to big spending during the annual post-Thanksgiving sales events, even in the face of supply chain issues and rising prices due to inflation, as Axios' Hope King reported.

Axios Local
Updated Nov 25, 2021 - Economy & Business

How America's turkey supply chain brings birds to your table

A turkey farm in Pennsylvania. Photo: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The route that your turkey took on its way to your table this year was beset by extreme weather, global supply-chain issues and labor shortages — many of the same factors contributing to the "Everything Shortage."

The big picture: Our Axios Local teams have turned their eye to each piece of the turkey supply chain — from Iowa, one of the top producers of animal feed nationwide; to Minnesota, the biggest turkey producer; to Arkansas, home of Walmart, the country's largest retailer.

