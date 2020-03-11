Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democratic primary results: Biden wins Mississippi and Missouri

Orion Rummler

Sanders in St.Louis on March 9 and Biden in Los Angeles on March 3. Photos: Ronen Tivony/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images and Tim Vizer/AFP via Getty Images.

Joe Biden has won Mississippi and Missouri, per AP. Voters are still casting ballots in Idaho, North Dakota and Washington — and Michigan is expected to take longer than tonight to count its absentee ballots.

The big picture: Democratic voters in six states are choosing between Bernie Sanders’ revolution or Joe Biden’s so-called Return to Normal campaign, as the candidates compete for the party's presidential nomination and the chance to take on President Trump.

What to watch: Polls close at 10 p.m. ET in Idaho and North Dakota and at 11 p.m. ET in Washington state, which votes by mail. Hispanic voters in Washington could improve Sanders’ chances there. Young and Hispanic supporters are credited with Sanders's California win on Super Tuesday and his Nevada victory.

By the numbers: Biden leads Sanders by 96 delegates going into tonight. The states will proportion their delegates based on Tuesday's results.

  • Michigan has 125 delegates.
  • Mississippi has 36 delegates.
  • Missouri has 68 delegates.
  • Idaho has 20 delegates.
  • North Dakota has 14 delegates.
  • Washington has 89 delegates.

Of note: Following his Super Tuesday delegate haul and South Carolina victory, Biden’s campaign has outspent Sanders on TV ads in Mississippi, Michigan, and Missouri, Politico reports, citing data from Advertising Analytics.

  • But, Sanders “remains the only spender” in North Dakota, Idaho and Washington state, per Politico.

What they're saying:

Biden, after protestors with two banners, one which read "NAFTA killed jobs," interrupted his event in Detroit on Monday:

"I'm not worried about it. It's just a reflection of what's wrong with American politics today. ... This is one of the things that Donald Trump has generated. This is not who were are. This is not who we are as a party, this is not who we are as a people. "

Sanders, making one of his last pitches in St. Louis on Monday:

"Think about the insanity of a system, where today somebody wakes up and maybe they think they have the symptoms of coronavirus. Yet they cannot afford to go to a doctor ... so they're going to go to work and make a serious epidemic even worse."

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

March 10 Democratic primaries: What you need to know

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A total of 352 delegates in six states are up for grabs in today's Democratic Party primaries.

Why it matters: It's the first time voters cast ballots since Super Tuesday, which crystallized the contest as a one-on-one race between Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is still competing but has far fewer delegates than her opponents.

Go deeperArrow14 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

AP: Sanders can't match Biden's Super Tuesday delegate haul

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former Vice President Joe Biden debate in Charleston, South Carolina on Feb. 25. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden won more delegates than Sen. Bernie Sanders and the rest of the 2020 candidates who competed in Super Tuesday contests, the AP counted on Friday.

The big picture: Projected Super Tuesday wins for Biden included North Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Texas, Minnesota and Alabama — while projected wins for Sanders included California and Colorado.

Go deeperArrowMar 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Margaret TalevAlexi McCammondStef W. Kight

Super Tuesday suddenly looks different

Biden celebrates in South Carolina. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Joe Biden's huge win in South Carolina is resetting the parameters of the Democratic contest ahead of Super Tuesday.

Why it matters: The former vice president's first primary victory raises existential questions for billionaire Mike Bloomberg and could slow Bernie Sanders' runaway train. And it could give new life to Biden's own withering electability argument — and ramp up pressure on moderates in his lane to drop out.

Go deeperArrowMar 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy